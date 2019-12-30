Transcritical Co2 Systems Market to Witness Stunning Growth to Generate Massive Revenue

AMA recently published a detailed study of over 180+ pages in its database on ‘Transcritical Co2 Systems’ market covering important market facts and key development scenario that are shaping the market. The study not just provides market size break-up by revenue and volume* for potential countries and business segments but also commentary on trending factors, growth drivers. Some of the profiled players from the coverage included in the study are Advansor (Denmark),Teko GmbH (Germany),Carrier Commercial Refrigeration (United States),Green & Cool World Refrigeration Ab (Sweden),Hillphoenix, Inc. (United States),Danfoss (Denmark),BITZER (Germany),Carnot Refrigeration (Germany),Emerson Climate Technologies (United States),Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Transcritical CO2 systems are the most promising solutions for using natural refrigerants in retail contexts, above all in weathers that are not too hot. In these systems, CO2 is cooled but does not condense at the gas cooler outlet, being above the critical temperature. A booster system is when there are two stages of compression of the same refrigerant, therefore the CO2 discharged by the low-temperature compressors flows, via an intercooler, to the suction port of the medium temperature compressors. It has various properties which comprise low GWP value in comparison to other refrigerants, can be used for low and medium temperature applications. Zero ODP, allows heat rejection, can be used in all environmental surroundings. The usage of transcritical Co2 systems have not any harmful effects on the ozone layer as well as the environment.

by Application (Supermarkets & Convenience Stores, Heat Pumps, Food Processing & Storage Facilities, Ice Skating Rinks, Others), Function (Refrigeration, Heating, Air Conditioning)

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2018-2024

Detailed information on factors that will accelerate the growth.

Insights on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Uncovering market’s competitive landscape

Comprehensive information about factors that will challenge the growth

What’s Trending in Market?

CO2 Cost of Equipment Decreasing

Dissipating Boundaries

Hydrocarbons Growth

Growth Drivers: Low Environmental Impact

Phasing Out CFC, HCFC, and HFC Refrigerants

Increasing Demand for Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning Applications

What Challenges Industry Wants to Overcome: Requirement of Higher Initial Capital Investment

Low Demand for Transcritical CO2 Systems

Flammability and Toxicity Issues

Few Companies for the Purification of CO2 Refrigerants

Lack of Training and Awareness about Transcritical CO2 Refrigerant Systems among Hvac Contractors and Technicians

Country Level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

