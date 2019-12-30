US Stocks in the Red as Technology Sector Sell-Off Weighs

/This post was originally published on Info Street Wire/

US equity benchmarks were lower on Monday morning as a sell-off in the technology and communication services sectors weighed while traders assessed the latest economic data on housing and the US goods deficit. The US trade in goods deficit narrowed to $63.2 billion for November from a $66.8 billion revised deficit in October, compared with the $69.5 billion deficit seen by forecasters, according to Econoday.

The National Association of Realtors’ pending home sales index — a key indicator of housing activity — came in at 1.2% in November, ahead of the consensus estimate of analysts polled by Econoday for 1.1% and well ahead of the 1.7% decline in October.

Eight of the 11 Standard & Poor’s 500 sectors were lower recently, with technology leading the retreat, down by 1%, followed by communication services, which was 0.8% lower. Gainers were led by energy, which was up by 0.5%.

Investors largely shrugged off a report from the South China Morning Post, citing an unnamed source, that said Chinese Vice Premier Liu He has accepted an invitation from Washington and will visit the US this Saturday to sign the

