What Challenges Air Purifier Market May See In Next 5 Years?

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 100 pages on title 'Global Air Purifier Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025' with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as Camfil (Sweden), Coway Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Honeywell International Inc. (United States), IQAir (Switzerland), Americair Corporation (Canada), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Dyson Technology Limited (United Kingdom) etc.

Summary:

The air purifier is a device which removes impurities from the air in a room. Air purifiers Improve indoor Climate of the room and protect the health of patients with allergy, respiratory ailments, and asthmatic condition. It also helps in reducing second-hand tobacco smoke by eliminating Volatile Organic Compounds and smoke particles from the air. Massive industrialization and technological developments for developing environment-friendly air purifier in order to reduce ozone emission expected to drive the air purifier market over the forecasted period.This growth is primarily driven by Track and regulate the indoor quality of air, Captures DNA Damaging Particles, Bacteria, and Virus and Rising Pollution Levels in the Urban Region.

Globally, a noticeable market trend is evident Emphasizing on Air Purifier Integrated with Smartphone application . Major Manufacturers, such as Camfil (Sweden), Coway Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Honeywell International Inc. (United States), IQAir (Switzerland), Americair Corporation (Canada), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Dyson Technology Limited (United Kingdom), Newell Brands Inc. (United States), Sharp Corporation (Japan), Bluestar Ltd. (India), Daikin Industries Ltd. (Japan), Unilever PLC (United Kingdom), Panasonic (Japan), Mann Hummel GmbH (Germany) and Whirlpool Corporation (United States) etc have either set up their manufacturing facilities or are planning to start new provision in the dominated region in the upcoming years.

8th February 2019, Dyson Technology Limited a home appliances company has extended its air purifier range in the Indian market with the launch of a new air purifier. This dual function air purifier offers both cooling in summers and heats up in winters simultaneously adjust the room temperature and cleans the air.

Market Trend:

• Emphasizing on Air Purifier Integrated with Smartphone application

• Increasing Residential Applications of Air Purifier

Market Drivers:

• Track and regulate the indoor quality of air

• Captures DNA Damaging Particles, Bacteria, and Virus

• Rising Pollution Levels in the Urban Region

Challenges:

• Reducing Production of Ozone by Air Purifiers Causing Environmental and Health Hazards

Opportunities:

• Rising Demand from Developing Countries Owing To Increasing Industrialization

• Increasing Investments in R&D for Product Innovation

HTF follow a focused and realistic research framework that provides the ability to study the crucial market dynamics in several regions across the world. Moreover, an in-depth assessment is mostly conducted by our analysts on geographical regions to provide clients and businesses the opportunity to dominate in niche markets and expand in emerging markets across the globe. This market research study also showcase the spontaneously changing Manufacturers landscape impacting the growth of the market. Furthermore, our market researchers extensively analyse the products and services offered by multiple players competing to increase their market share and presence.

