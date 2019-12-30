What Will Be The Growth of Boxing gloves Market Market? Players Evolve Lonsdale, Winning, Brucelee

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 100 pages on title ‘Global Boxing gloves Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as Everlast (United States), Winning (Japan), Adidas (Germany), Brucelee (China), Lonsdale (United Kingdom), Combat Sports International (United States), Venum (United States), Top King Boxing Co. Ltd. (Thailand), Ringside, Inc. (United States) and Twins Special Co., Ltd. (Thailand) etc.

Summary:

Scope of the Study

An increasing number of Boxing tournaments, as well as the fast-growing sports infrastructures and the increasing participants in the boxing tournaments, will propel the business growth of the boxing gloves market. Boxing Gloves which are also known as Cushioned Gloves are worn by the boxers in their hands to minimize respective injuries to the players. It also enables to lay stronger punches to head with minimized chances of brain injuries. “Currently, boxing is gaining immense popularity as a sport, with the AIBA International Boxing Association seeking propulsion in events of women’s boxing in the Olympic program that is to be held at Tokyo in 2020.” The market study is being classified by Type (Bag gloves, Sparring gloves and Competition gloves), by Application (Amateur Boxer and Professional Boxer) and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) .

Everlast (United States), Winning (Japan), Adidas (Germany), Brucelee (China), Lonsdale (United Kingdom), Combat Sports International (United States), Venum (United States), Top King Boxing Co. Ltd. (Thailand), Ringside, Inc. (United States) and Twins Special Co., Ltd. (Thailand) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are Cleto Reyes Boxing Gloves (United States), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) United States, Reebok (United Kingdom), Revgear (United States) and Century LLC. (United States).

Market Drivers:

Increasing Number of Boxing Competitions across the Globe

Need of Boxing Gloves is Increasing as it Minimizes the Facial Injuries

Market Trend:

Growing Number of Boxing Participants and Tournaments across the Globe

Improved Material of Boxing Gloves as well as Introduction to Durable and Light Weight Boxing Gloves

Restraints:

Moderate Quality of Fabric might cause Irritations and even Skin Infection

Lack of Cushioning may Injure Hand or Opponents Face

Opportunities:

Introduction to Smart and Digitally Enabled Boxing Gloves which can Analyse Frequency, Power and Many Others Constraints and Growing Awareness about Sports Fitness and Health Awareness

The Golden Gloves of America, Inc. Is one of the National Boxing Associations in the United States. The Organization currently consists of 30 Franchises that have designated Franchise territories in which they conduct their competitions. Franchises are awarded to local organizations interested in the promotion and betterment of amateur boxing. Franchise territories are defined by maps and descriptions kept on file by the Golden Gloves of America Territorial Committee. Each Franchise has a delegate that represents their Franchise at the National level.

On 18th January, 2019, Adidas has launched of its new accelerator program named “Platform A” at Station F, the world’s largest start-up campus located in Paris. The company has selected 13 start-ups on new business initiatives for the sports industry starting in January. Adidas is investing a total of one million euros in the development of the program.

Key Target Audience:

Boxing Gloves Manufacturers

Boxing Accessories Manufacturers

Boxing Equipment Distributors and Traders

Sports Industry Associations

Sports Regulatory Organizations

Others

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

