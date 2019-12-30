Wireless Sensor Networks (WSN) Market to Reap Excessive Revenues by 2017-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Wireless Sensor Networks (WSN) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period. Growing adoption of wireless technologies and reducing the cost of wireless sensors are some of the factors propelling market growth. However, high installation costs are hindering the market growth.

Wireless Sensor Networks (WSNs) can be defined as a self-configured and infrastructure-less wireless network to monitor physical or environmental conditions. A sink or base station acts as an interface between users and the network. Typically a wireless sensor network contains hundreds of thousands of sensor nodes.

Based on Type, the Underwater WSN segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the Underwater Wireless Sensor Networks (UWSNs) contains several components such as vehicles and sensors that are deployed in a specific acoustic area to perform collaborative monitoring and data collection tasks. On the basis of geography, North America has the highest market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the adoption of smart factories, intelligent mechanized, and the presence of many network manufacturers are expected to drive the growth of the North American market in the near future.

Some of the key players profiled in the Wireless Sensor Networks (WSN) Market include Toshiba Corp (USA), ABB Ltd., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Texas Instruments Inc., Stmicro electronics, Siemens AG, Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd., Honeywell International Inc, Hitachi, Ltd, General Electric, Freescale Semiconductor Inc, Episensor Ltd., Endress+Hauser Consult AG, Emerson Electric Co, Chevron Corporation, Atmel Corporation and Ambient Micro.

Sensors Covered:

• Temperature Sensor

• Accelerometers

• Proximity

• Pressure Sensor

• Motion & Position Sensor

• Level Sensor

• Inertial Measurement Units (IMU)

• Image & Surveillance Sensor

• Humidity Sensor

• Heart Rate Sensors

• Flow Sensor

• Chemical & Gas Sensor

• Blood Glucose Sensors

• Ambient Light Sensors

• Complementary Metal–Oxide–Semiconductor (CMOS) Based Sensors

• Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS)

• Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Sensors

• Other Sensors

Technologies Covered:

• Wireless HART

• Bluetooth & Bluetooth Smart

• Wi-Fi And WLAN

• Enocean

• ISA100.11a

• Zigbee

• Z-Wave

• Dash 7

• IPv6

• Other Technologies

Topologies Covered:

• Star

• Mesh

• Hybrid

• Tree

Products Covered:

• Software

• Services

• Hardware

Types Covered:

• Underwater WSN

• Underground WSN

• Terrestrial WSN

• Multimedia WSN

• Mobile WSN

• Other Types

Channels Covered:

• Direct Sales

• Distributor

Applications Covered:

• Wildlife Instrumentation

• Wearable Devices

• Sensor and Robots

• Nanoscopic sensing

• Habitat Monitoring

• Highway Monitoring

• Civil and Environmental Engineering

• Agriculture

• Automation

• Healthcare

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Food & Beverages

• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

• Aerospace & Defense

• Military And Homeland Security

• Automotive and Manufacturing

• Medical and Pharmaceuticals

• Metal and Mining

• Oil & Gas

• Power & Energy

• Retail

• Transportation and Logistics

• Water and Wastewater

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

