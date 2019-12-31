2019 Nicaragua Long Term Refinery Market Outlook Report-Supply-Demand of Gasoline, LPG, Diesel, Fuel Oil, Planned Refineries, FIDs, Competition and New Opportunities to 2025

During 2018, increase in investor confidence is observed across refining markets including Nicaragua. Petroleum product consumption is witnessing significant increase with surge in economic activity and growth in construction and transportation demand. New refinery construction activities also witnessed significant progress worldwide driven by recovering oil prices.

New petroleum product consumption mix is emerging in Nicaragua, forcing refiners to redesign their growth strategies for better refining margins and profitability. In this context, the leading industry publisher has released its 10th version of “Nicaragua Long-term Refinery outlook report”, offering analysis on Nicaragua downstream oil and gas markets. The Nicaragua refining report provides detailed insights into emerging market trends, new dynamics, shifting strategies and the future role of Nicaragua in global and regional refining markets.

The Nicaragua report is a comprehensive research work covering details of Nicaragua refining patterns, key refiners, production, consumption and trading of major petroleum products, volumes and values, refining industry revenues, current and planned refinery details and competitive scenario. At the asset level, different capacities including crude distillation unit, coking capacity, fluid catalytic cracking capacity and hydrocracking capacity are forecast to 2022. In addition, refinery complexity and other key details are also provided in the report.

The Nicaragua research work also presents detailed outlook of Nicaragua gasoline, diesel, LPG, fuel oil consumption and production, together with trends and challenges of investing in Nicaragua market. In addition, details of refineries, storage assets, prices are provided. Further, demographic, economic outlook of Nicaragua together with latest refining industry developments are covered in detail.

Strategic Analysis Review-

This chapter presents detailed SWOT Analysis along with emerging trends in the market. Further, key strategies of operating companies in Nicaragua refining sector are analyzed.

Nicaragua Oil Sector Analysis-

The chapter presents complete analysis of Nicaragua oil markets including details of trends in oil markets, oil reserves, major oil fields, crude oil production and consumption forecasts along with the role of oil demand in primary energy are detailed.

Refining Capacity Forecasts-

At both country level and refinery levels, annual historical and forecasted data on Refining (CDU) Capacity, Coking Capacity, Fluid Catalytic Cracking Capacity, Hydrocracking Capacity is provided to 2022.

Refining Infrastructure Details

10+ details for each of the operational and planned refineries in Nicaragua are provided, which include- basic details, operator, ownership, complexity, status, type, details. Further, capital expenditure and construction details are provided.

Market Value and Investment Outlook

Nicaragua country wise refining market value along with capital investment planned to be spent in the industry are forecast to 2022

Nicaragua Refinery Market Benchmarking

Nicaragua refining industry is compared with five peer markets in the region based on four pillars to determine the competitiveness of the country in regional scale

Competitive Scenario

Companies currently operating in the industry and the companies planning to foray into the market are detailed along with their strategies and SWOT profiles. Further, net weighted capacities by company are also forecast in the report.

The Nicaragua report presents both historical and forecasted data for Nicaragua petroleum products from 2007 to 2025. Further, Nicaragua CDU capacity, Nicaragua coking capacity, Nicaragua fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) capacity, Nicaragua hydrocracking capacity are forecast to 2022. The report also forecasts crude oil production and demand in Nicaragua between 2007 and 2025.

