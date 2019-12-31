Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market – New Investments Expected to Boost the Demand by 2025

HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title ‘Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), General Electric (United States), Schneider Electric SE (France), Siemens AG (Germany), etc. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/2150981-global-advanced-metering-infrastructure-market

Summary:

Scope of the Study

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) refers to the entire infrastructure from the smart meter to two way-communication network setup to regulate all the applications that support the collecting and transfer of energy usage data in near real-time. It improves the accuracy of meter reading, energy theft detection, response to power outages and eliminates the need for on-site meter reading by providing real-time information about power consumption. Increasing government initiatives for digitization in energy sector driving the demand for AMI. For instance, The City of Philadelphia Water Department (PWD), to deliver smart water technology for its metering and customer service program selected Sensus, a public service provider for utilities to cities.

The market study is being classified and major geographies with country level break-up. According to HTF, the Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure market is expected to see growth rate of 13.89%

Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), General Electric (United States), Schneider Electric SE (France), Siemens AG (Germany), Itron, Inc. (United States), Aclara Technologies LLC (United States), Elster Group GmbH (Germany), Sensus (United States), Tieto Corporation (Finland) and Trilliant, Inc. (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd. (India), Silver Spring Networks (United States) and Cooper Industries (United States).

Number of players are present in the market hence fragmented nature of the market. Market leaders are focusing on technological developments such as integration of IoT, real-time data analytics solution with AMI. Further, increasing usage of AMI for both residential and commercial purpose driving the demand for AMI. For instance, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) in 2017, electric utilities had about 78.9 million AMI installations. Research Analyst at HTF predicts that United States Players will contribute to the maximum growth of Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure market throughout the predicted period.

Segment Analysis:

HTF has segmented the market of Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure market by Type, Application and Region.

On the basis of geography, the market of Advanced Metering Infrastructure has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico). If we see Market by Service, the sub-segment i.e. System Integration will boost the Advanced Metering Infrastructure market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth. If we see Market by Solution, the sub-segment i.e. Meter Data Management will boost the Advanced Metering Infrastructure market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth. If we see Market by Device, the sub-segment i.e. Smart Meters (Smart Electric Meters, Smart Water Meters, Smart Gas Meters) will boost the Advanced Metering Infrastructure market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth.

Market Drivers:

• Government Initiatives for Smart Homes and Grid Modernization

• Rise in Customer Participation in Demand Response Programs

Market Trend:

• Emphasizing On Incorporation of AMI with Smart Devices

• Integration of IoT with AMI for Real-Time Data about Power Consumption

Restraints:

• Issues Related With Interoperability of Different Services

• High Capital Investment Associated With AMI

Opportunities:

• Rise in Demand of AMI for Water Utilities

• Increasing Demand from Developing Economies Owing to Rise in Energy Demand

Challenges:

• Lack of Awareness in Emerging Countries

28th September 2018, Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd. Engaged in manufacturing and distribution of Electronic Energy Meters, set up an AMI lab at the Smart Grid Knowledge Centre of Powergrid Corporation of India Limited.

Key Target Audience:

Advanced Metering Infrastructure Companies, Advanced Metering Infrastructure Providers, Technical Universities, System Integrators, Managed Security Service Providers, Professional Service Providers, Market Research and Consulting Firms, Solution Providers, Technology Standards Organizations and Others

Customization in the Report Available:

The Study can be customized to meet your requirements. Please connect with our representative, who will ensure you get a report that suits your needs.

Data related to EXIM (Export- Import), production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**

** Confirmation on availability of data would be informed prior purchase

Get customization & check discount for report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/request-discount/2150981-global-advanced-metering-infrastructure-market

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025market. (Introduction, Scope of the Report)

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market. (Introduction)

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 (Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, Opportunity, Restraints & Challenges)

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source.

….Continued

View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/2150981-global-advanced-metering-infrastructure-market

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

Place a Purchase Order For Market Study (Single User License) at: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=2150981

Contact Us:

CRAIG FRANCIS (PR & Marketing Manager)

[email protected]

Ph: +1 (206) 317 1218

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire