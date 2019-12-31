Aluminium Aerosol Cans Market Detail Analysis focusing on Application, Types and Regional Outlook

Report Description

This XploreMR report studies the global aluminium aerosol cans market for the period 2018–2027. The prime objective of this report is to offer insights and key market trends pertaining to the global aluminium aerosol cans market that gradually help transform global businesses.

The market numbers have been assessed by carefully scrutinizing the production of aluminium aerosol cans, export and import scenario of countries in all the seven key regions for the current year. Market size and forecast for each segment in the aluminium aerosol cans market has been provided in the context of regional markets. The aluminium aerosol cans market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study on the aluminium aerosol cans market. Secondary sources for data on aluminium aerosol cans trade include Factiva, the Food & Agriculture Organization, as well as manufacturer company annual reports & publications. Detailed trade data has been provided to assess the global aluminium aerosol cans market supply/demand scenario.

The global aluminium aerosol cans market report begins with an executive summary intended to give a clear perspective about the market to the reader. It is then followed by a thorough definition of aluminium aerosol cans and the market segmentation describing the scope of the study. This is to outline the significance of aluminium aerosol cans as a product, and the impact the aluminium aerosol cans market growth will have on the industry.

A porter’s analysis section ensures a thorough understanding of the level of competition in the aluminium aerosol cans market. Porter’s analysis for the global aluminium aerosol cans market has been covered for bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat of substitutes and new entrants, and intensity of competition. This is followed by market dynamics and overview of the global aluminium aerosol cans market, which includes XploreMR analysis of market drivers, restraints, and trends that are affecting the growth of the aluminium aerosol cans market.

On the basis of capacity type, the global aluminium aerosol cans market study includes less than 100 ml, 100-250ml, 251-500 ml, and more than 500 ml segments. Of these, the 100-200 ml segment accounts for the major share of the global aluminium aerosol cans market.

On the basis of product type, the aluminium aerosol cans market study includes necked in, shaped wall, and straight wall segments. Of these, the shaped-wall segment will grow at a healthy CAGR in the global aluminium aerosol cans market.

On the basis off end use industry, the global aluminium aerosol cans market has been segmented into four segments that are cosmetics & personal care, household products, automotive or industrial, and others. The cosmetics and personal care segment in the global aluminium aerosol cans market is expected to heavily dominate the market during the forecast period.

The next section of the report highlights the aluminium aerosol cans market by region and provides the market outlook for 2018–2027. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional aluminium aerosol cans market for 2018–2027.

To understand the key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption for aluminium aerosol cans globally, in the final section of the report on aluminium aerosol cans market, a ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution to the total aluminium aerosol cans market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a segment in the aluminium aerosol cans market. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors in the aluminium aerosol cans market.

The key manufacturers profiled in aluminium aerosol cans market report include – Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, Inc., Alucon PCL, CPMC Holdings Ltd, Kian Joo Can Factory Bhd., CCL Industries Inc., Nampak Limited, China Aluminium Cans Holdings Ltd., TUBEX GmbH, and Bharat Containers, Exal Corporation, BWAY Corporation, Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd, Linhardt GmbH & Co KG, Alltub SAS, Montebello Packaging Inc, Euro Asia Packaging (Guangdong) Co., Ltd, Shanghai Sunhome (Group) Co., Ltd.

Key Segments Covered in the Aluminium Aerosol Cans Market

By Capacity Type

Less than 100 ml

100-250ml

251-500 ml

More than 500 ml

By Product Type

Necked In

Shaped Wall

Straight Wall

By End Use Industry

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Household Products

Automotive/Industrial

Others

Key Regions Covered in the Aluminium Aerosol Cans Market

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

China

India

Malaysia

Singapore

Australia

Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Israel

Rest of MEA

