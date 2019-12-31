Automotive Smart Display market is set to reach a value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2017 – 2025

“

Transparency Market Research, in its latest market intelligence study, finds that the global Automotive Smart Display market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

The Automotive Smart Display market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Automotive Smart Display are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Automotive Smart Display market.

Market Segmentation:

Automotive Smart Display Market is segmented on the basis of display size, application, level of autonomous driving, type of vehicle, display technology, and region.

On the basis of display size, Automotive Smart Display Market is segmented into >10", 6"-10", and 3"-5".

On the basis of application, Automotive Smart Display Market is segmented into Center Stack Touchscreen Displays, Advanced Instrument Cluster Displays, Rear View Entertainment Touchscreen Displays, Heads Up Displays and Others. Center stack touchscreen displays are estimated to be the fastest growing segments of the market. Back up cameras and rear view sensors have also become mandatory for certain countries. The center stack touchscreen displays also provide gesture controls and cabin temperature controls. This segment is likely to be a growth factor for the global Automotive Smart Display Market.

On the basis of the level of autonomous driving, Automotive Smart Display Market is segmented into Semi-autonomous and Conventional.

On the basis of the vehicle type, Automotive Smart Display Market is segmented into Heavy duty vehicle, Light duty vehicle, and Passenger cars. Passenger cars segment is growing at a fast pace. As the passenger cars are becoming affordable, even for the middle-range earning population, growth opportunities for the automotive smart displays have also increased.

On the basis of the display technology type, Automotive Smart Display Market is segmented into TFT-LCD, and LCD.

On the basis of the region type, Automotive Smart Display Market is segmented into 7 key regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle-East and Africa (MEA) and Japan.

Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the region with highest growth in the Automotive Smart Display Market. This growth is attributed to the increasing cases of road accidents and the need for implementation of the measures related to road safety. Also, the Asia Pacific region is gradually being called the hub of automobile production. Apart from Asia-Pacific region, Japan is also expected to show a high growth rate in the Automotive Smart Display Market. The region comprises of a market that is technologically very advanced. Also, growing demand of consumers for smart products is fuelling the Automotive Smart Display Market in the Japan region.

Key Players:

Some of the major players identified in the Global Automotive Smart Display Market include Nippon Seiki Co, Ltd., LG Display Inc., AU Optronics Corp., Japan Display Inc., Yazaki Corporation, Visteon Corporation, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, and Robert Bosch GmbH.

Panasonic launched a new concept technology called the Panasonic Autonomous Cabin. There is a table inside the cabin that holds an interactive digital display system that has four panels and provides feature such as facial recognition, navigation, and other entertainment features.

Overall it can be concluded that the growth prospects of the Automotive Smart Display market are promising, as adoption across most of the regional markets is set to increase in the foreseeable future, with substantial projected gains in some areas.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

