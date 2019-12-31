Body Contouring Market Still Has Room to Grow| Emerging Players ZELTIQ Aesthetics, MERIDIAN Co., Ltd.

HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title ‘Global Body Contouring Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as Alma Lasers, Ltd. (Israel), ZELTIQ Aesthetics (United States), MERIDIAN Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Cynosure (United States), Syneron Medical Ltd. (Israel) etc. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

Summary:

Market Snapshot:

Body contouring is a process that includes alteration of the body part by improving the appearance. It refer to removal of the extra body fat. Patients who follows these interventions usually undergo massive weight loss. This results in redundant tissues in various parts of the body. Loose skin causes increased morbidity and psychological trauma, this demands various body contouring processes that are usually excisional. These procedures are complex and part of a painstaking process that needs a committed patient and an industrious plastic surgeon.

Market Drivers:

Raising Demand for Fat Reduction Procedures

Increase in R&D Facilities

Market Trend:

Growing Number of Obese People

Rising awareness about cosmetic surgeries

Restraints:

Contour irregularities and asymmetries can occur as often both sides of the body

The key Players profiled in the report are Alma Lasers, Ltd. (Israel), ZELTIQ Aesthetics (United States), MERIDIAN Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Cynosure (United States), Syneron Medical Ltd. (Israel), Fotona (Slovenia), Andrew Technologies (United States), Chromogenex Technologies Ltd. (United Kingdom), BTL Industries (United States), Mentor Worldwide (United States) and Asclepion Laser Technologies (Germany). Additionally, other players that are part of this comprehensive study are Invasix Aesthetic Solutions (Israel), VCA Laser (United States) and Lumenis Ltd. (Israel).

