Boeing Starliner Astronauts are training to fly via simulations

If you were not following the problems experienced by Bitcoin in the preceding years, then you probably, lack a clue of what is happening now or later. Next year, Bitcoin will split its formation of cryptocurrency by 50 percent. This is known as “halving.”

As the definition goes, cryptocurrency is any currency, which occurs online and works without a central bank. Bitcoin is one of such currencies.

No single person or group has the regulation of the halving method since it is a guideline written into the computer of Bitcoin by its inventor, Satoshi Nakamoto. It was formed more than ten years ago.

The occasion anticipates taking place in May next year (2020). The amount of the new bitcoins will go through a split of exactly 50 percent and then given to Bitcoin extractors. These extractors form the world’s distribution of cryptocurrency by cracking tough questions and expressions of mathematics.

The splitting displays a massive transition in the market, which is worth $120 billion. In each year, billions of Bitcoin worth get formed.

