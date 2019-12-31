Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2018 – 2028

Latest Report on the Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market

Persistence Market Research (PMR) recently published a market study that offers critical insights related to the growth prospects of the Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market during the forecast period 2018 – 2028. The report takes into account the historical and current market trends to evaluate the top factors that are likely to influence the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

As per the report, the Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period primarily driven by a growing focus on product innovation, a surge in demand for the Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) in the developed regions, and potential opportunities in the developing regions.

The presented market study bifurcates the global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market on the basis of geography, applications, and end-use industries.

The competitive outlook section touches upon the business prospects of some of the most established market players in the Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market. The company profiles of each company are included in the report along with data including revenue growth, production capacity, domestic and regional presence, product portfolio, and more.

Essential findings of the report:

Effective and impactful marketing strategies adopted by market players

Region and country-wise assessment of the different market segments

Growth opportunities for new market players in different regions

Y-o-Y growth of the global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market over the forecast period 2018 – 2028

Key developments in the current Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market landscape

key players in the global cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market are Qualcomm Incorporated, Unex Technology Corp., MediaTek, Inc., Quectel Wireless Solutions, Savari, Inc., Delphi Automotive PLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Audi AG, AT&T Inc., Daimler AG, etc.

Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market: Regional Outlook

The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market followed by Western Europe and North America region. The primary growth factor in the Asia Pacific is the China which is expected to be the first country to deploy cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X). Also, the demand for cellular vehicle-to-everything in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to rise as this region has emerged as a hub for automotive production and it caters to the growing demand for the automobile in the market. Increase in demand for vehicle telematics and autonomous driving are the factors driving the growth of cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market in Western Europe region. Latin America and MEA are expected to see the significant growth rate in the cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market.

In July 2018, 5G Automotive Association (5GAA), BMW Group, Ford Motor Company and PSA Group collaborated with Qualcomm and Savari showcased the live demonstration of C-V2X direct communication technology which is operating across vehicles from multiple automakers. This demonstration presented road safety and traffic efficiency benefits of using C-V2X for vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) collision avoidance, and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) connectivity to traffic signals and traffic management centers.

The report aims to address the following queries related to the Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market:

What are the most notable trends in the Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market in 2019?

How can prospective market players penetrate the Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market in region 3?

What are the different factors that could impede the growth of the Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market during the forecast period 2018 – 2028?

Which market players are expected to launch new products in the Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market?

How are companies marketing their products?

