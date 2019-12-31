Customer Support Software Market to Set Phenomenal Growth by 2025

HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title ‘Global Customer Support Software Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as Freshworks (United States), Zendesk (United States), Salesforce Inc. (United States), TeamSupport (United States), Zoho Corporation (India), PhaseWare, Inc. (United States) etc. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

Customer support software is a tool that enables the business to manage, organize and track customer requests using a single platform. The main feature of it is to ticket system for transforming customer calls, social post, email and chat messages into the ticket and routed to the agent.

The market study is being classified by Type (Call Management, FS/D (Field Service and Dispatch), Contact Center and Others), by Application (SME and Large Enterprise) and major geographies with country level break-up.

Freshworks (United States), Zendesk (United States), Salesforce Inc. (United States), TeamSupport (United States), Zoho Corporation (India), PhaseWare, Inc. (United States), Samanage (United States), Intercom (United States), FocalScope (United States), Kayako (United Kingdom), Connect Wise Control (United States), Help Scout (United States) and JIRA Service Desk (Australia) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are Issuetrak, Tracker and LiveAgent.

On the basis of geography, the market of Customer Support Software has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

Market Drivers:

Increasing Productivity and Reduction of Operation Cost

Market Trend:

Innovation In technology Which Supplier Are Investing In Advanced System Support

Restraints:

Lack of Awareness Among Customer About Self Customer Software

Opportunities:

Integration of Artificial Intelligence, Business Intelligence and Big Data

Challenges:

Complex User Interface and Technology Glitches

Lack of Skilled Workforce

In May 2018, Salesforce is a cloud-based software company acquired MuleSoft, a provider of platforms for building application networks. This acquisition aimed at accelerating the company’s digital transformations, software and cloud applications to make smarter, quick decisions and create the highly differentiated connected customer experience.

Customer Support Software Solution Vendors, Customer Support Software Service Providers, IT Service Providers, Consulting Service Providers, Managed Service Providers, Telecom Service Providers, Companies/Organizations/Enterprises Using Customer Support Software Solutions, Software Developers and End-Users

