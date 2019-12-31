Dandelion Extract Market Emerging Trends, Technology and Growth 2017 – 2025

The comprehensive report published by Persistence Market Research offers an in-depth intelligence related to the various factors that are likely to impact the demand, revenue generation, and sales of the Dandelion Extract Market. In addition, the report singles out the different parameters that are expected to influence the overall dynamics of the Dandelion Extract Market during the forecast period 2017 – 2025.

Segmentation

On the basis of applications, the global dandelion extract market is segmented into:-

Food and beverages Salads and soups Wine Tea and coffee Others

Health care

Personal care

Other industrial applications

On the basis of product form, the global dandelion extract market is segmented into:-

Liquid

Dry

Global Dandelion Extract Market: Region wise Outlook

The global dandelion extract market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a high growth in global dandelion extract market due to increasing demand for natural extracts owing to rising health consciousness of consumers in the region. However, the global dandelion extract market is expected to witness a steady growth by the end of 2027. Furthermore, the Middle East and Africa is also anticipated to witness a steady growth in global dandelion extract market due to growing lifestyle of consumers in the region.

Global Dandelion Extract Market: Key Player

Some of the prominent players in the global dandelion extract market are-

Xi’an B-Thriving I/E Co., Ltd.

Wuxi Gorunjie Natural Phrma Co., Ltd.

Suzhou Jiameiyuan Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Shaanxi Sinuote Biotech Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou Dazzles Medicine Technology Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou Maojie Trade Co., Ltd.

Wuhan Dahua Weiye Pharmaceutical Chemical Co., Ltd.

Xiamen Yiyu Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

Human Nutramax Inc.

Seebio Biotech (Shanghai) co., Ltd.

Naturalin Bioresources Co., Ltd.

