Dust Control Market is projected to bring in close to US$ 18,800 Million in terms of revenue by the end of 2026

Air-borne dust particles produced during production, processing, or during movement of the goods can adversely affect health, efficiency and even interfere with the production quality. Hence, companies are moving towards using dust control system in order to achieve effective dust suppression. To simplify the system for dust control, manufacturers are shifting from offering complicated system and expensive equipment to advanced technology. The smart dust control systems also include automated controls to offer better results at a minimum cost. Sectors including manufacturing, automotive, mining, and energy and utility are resulting in the increased rate of air pollution, thereby, driving the demand for dust control system in the global market.

The manufacturers are also designing dust control system specifically for the type of dust and process through which it is produced. The rise in the construction industry across the globe is also resulting in the growing demand for wet type dust control system. However, the high cost of maintenance, lack of compliance with the government and industry regulations, and lack of explosion to protection devices are some of the factors hampering the growth of the global market for dust control. Governments in various countries are also encouraging the use of advanced dust control system that can help in improving air quality.

A study by Persistence Market Research (PMR), the global dust control market is expected to see a modest growth during 2017-2026. The global market for dust control is projected to bring in close to US$ 18,800 Million in terms of revenue by the end of 2026.

Wet Type Dust Control System to Witness Significant Growth During 2017-2026

Based on the product type, wet type dust control system is likely to witness the highest growth in value terms. Meanwhile, in terms of volume, dry type dust control system is anticipated to see a growth. By the end of 2026, a wet type dust control system in terms of value is projected to surpass US$ 18,400 Million revenue.

On the basis of application, dust control system is anticipated to find the largest application in mining. Towards 2026 end, mining is estimated to exceed US$ 4,600 Million revenue.

North America to Lead the Global Dust Control Market

Geographically, North America is likely to witness robust growth in the global market for dust control during 2017-2026. Increase in construction and industrial activities in the region are driving the demand for dust control system. The U.S. is also witnessing a rise in the residential construction, thereby, contributing to the growth of the global dust control market. Meanwhile, Western Europe and Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) are also likely to witness substantial growth in the coming years. Increasing urbanization in China and India is resulting in the rise in infrastructural development, thereby fueling the demand of the dust control system in APEJ.

Leading Players in the Global Market for Dust Control

Companies covered in Dust Control Market Report

Company Profiles

Global Road Technology

Quaker Chemical Corporation

Donaldson Company, Inc.

Nederman Holding AB

Camfil

JKF Industri A/S

Sly Environmental Technology Ltd

Beltran Technologies, Inc.

