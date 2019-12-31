Dysphagia Supplements Market Supports Fight By Approach Of Adoption Of Technological Enhancements

Global dysphagia supplements market is projected to register a significant expansion at 7% CAGR through 2025, according to a report by Persistence Market Research (PMR). This growth will be driven partly by increasing number of stroke patients across the globe. The market will account for revenues worth nearly US$ 900 Mn in 2017; by 2025 this number is estimated to reach US$ 1,534.1 Mn.

Nursing Homes to Remain Preferred Distribution Channel for Dysphagia Supplements

Nursing homes will remain preferred distribution channel in the global dysphagia supplements market, expanding at 7.5% CAGR through 2025. Hospitals and retail pharmacies will collectively account for revenues worth US$ 656.4 Mn by 2025-end, with hospitals being comparatively more lucrative than retail pharmacies.

Powder thickener will continue to be sought-after among products, with sales poised to reach nearly US$ 700 Mn by 2025-end. Although sales of ready-to-drink thickened beverages will account for a relatively low revenue share of the market, they will register fastest expansion through 2025. In addition, instant foods are expected to be the second-most lucrative product in the market, expanding at 7.2% CAGR through 2025.

North America to Remain Dominant in the Global Dysphagia Supplements Market

North America is projected to remain dominant in the global dysphagia supplements market, with sales estimated to surpass revenues worth US$ 500 Mn by 2025-end.

Although Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to be relatively less attractive in the market, sales of dysphagia supplements in this region is estimated to exhibit highest CAGR through 2025. In contrast, Middle East & Africa (MEA) is anticipated to register the lowest CAGR through 2025.

According to the statistics of CDC, over 795,000 people are affected by strokes in the United States every year, with 50% of these stroke patients associated with swallowing disorders. In addition, National Foundation of Swallowing Disorders has estimated nearly 22% of the geriatric population of the U.S. to be suffering from dysphagia currently.

Various government organizations and corporates in North America are actively conducting awareness programs for dysphagia treatment. Factors such as these are anticipated to drive growth of the global dysphagia supplements market in the region.

The U.S. FDA warned about using xanthan gum-based thickeners (known as simply thick) for babies or infants with swallowing disorders. Simply thick, usually used in breast milk or infant formula to thicken the liquids, makes it easier for babies to swallow.

However, 22 infants were affected with necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC) after being fed with simply thick, and 7 of them died. This is expected to impact growth of the dysphagia supplements market in North America.

Increasing Number of Dysphagia Patients in APAC Countries to Drive Market Growth in the Region

Asphyxiation is one of the major causes of deaths in Japan, which is closely related to dysphagia condition. In Japan, patients with dysphagia in general hospitals, rehabilitation centres and long-term care hospitals account for 13.8%, 31.6%, and 59% respectively, and these numbers are estimated to soar higher in the near future. In addition, there has been a rise in awareness of dysphagia treatment in countries including India and New Zealand over the past few years.

The government of New Zealand, in collaboration with the University of Canterbury, has set an index to rate the ease of swallowing based on various parameters viz. oral, oral phalangeal, pharyngeal, crico-esophagial, and laryngeal. These factors are expected to fuel demand for dysphagia treatment in APAC. However, increasing preference of home remedies along with several other emerging alternatives such as acupuncture and Chinese herbal medicines, are expected to impede growth of the market in this region.

