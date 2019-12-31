Feldspar and Nepheline Syenite Market Analysis, Forecast, and Assessment 2014 – 2020

Latest report on global Feldspar and Nepheline Syenite market by Transparency Market Research (TMR)

Analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) find that the global Feldspar and Nepheline Syenite market has been evolving at a CAGR of xx% during the historic period 2014-2018. The market study suggests that the global market size of Feldspar and Nepheline Syenite is projected to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the stipulated timeframe 2019-2029. The Feldspar and Nepheline Syenite market research demonstrates the current and future market share of each region alongwith the important countries in respective region. Key regions include:

Some of the key players in this market are Unimin Corporation (U.S), The Feldspar Corp (U.S.), Eczacibasi Esan (Turkey), Imerys SA (France), Pacer Corporation (U.S.), Zemex Industrial Minerals (U.S.), Gruppo Minerali Maffei SPA (Italy), Monto Minerals Limited (Australia), Sibelco Nordic AS (Norway), North Cape Minerals AS Apatit Production Association (Russia), North Cape Minerals AS (U.S.) and Fineton Industrial Minerals Ltd. (Hong Kong) among others. Companies are investing in distribution system with a focus on expansion in emerging markets. Companies are concentrating on regions such as Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe and Latin America, as demand is declining in saturated markets such as Western Europe and North America.