Food Robotics Market New Study Reveals to Boost Growth 2025

HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title 'Global Food Robotics Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025' that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), ABB Group (Switzerland), Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan), Rockwell Automation Incorporated (United States) etc.

Summary:

Market Snapshot:

Robotics and automation in food processing and packaging are one of the many possible paths available to reduce the introduction of food contamination leading to various diseases. Food robotics are robots used in the food industry for various purposes such as palletizing, picking & placing things, packaging food products, repackaging, processing, etc. It has a technology that is incorporated with programmed commands and information to operate a given process with greater accuracy, and in less time than humans without any assistance or interference. The advantages bestowed by this technology include higher efficiency in food production and processing, increased production efficiency, and consistent quality of products. Further, Owing to the high demand for packaged food in economies such as Japan and China and increasing food shelf-life leading to increased adoption of robotic systems are some of the factors driving the Food robotics market.

The research analyst at HTF estimates Food Robotics market to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 14.0%

Market Drivers:

Increasing Food and Safety Regulations

Growing Manufacturing Efficiency

Rising Production of Low-cost Robots

Demand for Automation in Ready Food Stuff and Meat Processing

Market Trend:

Demand For Packaged Food by Consumers

Advanced Efficiency in Food Processing and Production Using New Technologies

Restraints:

Lack of Skilled Professionals in Developing Countries

High Cost Factor Involved in Operating Robotic Systems

Opportunities:

Increasing Investment For Automation or Robotics and Adoption of Robotic Systems in Various Food Sectors Such as Dairy And Dairy Products, Meat Processing, and Prepared Foods

Players Covered in the Study are:

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), ABB Group (Switzerland), Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan), Rockwell Automation Incorporated (United States), FANUC Corporation (Japan), KUKA AG (Germany), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan) and Staubli International Corporation (Switzerland)

The Global Food Robotics market is gaining huge competition due to the involvement of Japan companies that constantly invest in research & development to meet market expectation with new innovation.

Industry Insights:

January 2019, Starship Technologies and Sodexo, Inc. Launched on-demand food delivery services via robots. And It is the largest implementation of autonomous robot food delivery services on a university campus and is representative of Sodexo’s next-generation technology portfolio for the College and University Market.

Available Customization: List of players that can be included in the study on an immediate basis are Mayekawa Mfg. Co., Ltd. (Japan), Universal Robots A/S (Denmark), Bastian Solutions Inc. (United States), Omron Adept Technology, Inc.(United States), Sodexo, Inc.(France), Starship Technologies (United States) and Moley Robotics (United Kingdom).

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire