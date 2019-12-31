Functional Emulsifier Blends market likely to touch new heights by end of forecast period 2018 – 2028

“

Overview

Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global functional emulsifier blends market has been segmented as –

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of function, the global functional emulsifier blends market has been segmented as –

Anti-foaming agent

Wetting Agent

Cleaning Agent

Solubilizing Agent and

Others

On the basis of application, the global functional emulsifier blends market has been segmented as –

Bakery

Confectionery

Meat Products

Dairy Products

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care Products

Chemicals and

Others

Global Functional Emulsifier Blends Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global functional emulsifier blends market are Futura Ingredients, Fuerst Day Lawson Ltd. (FDL), Fine Organics, Henan Zhengtong Food Technology Co., Ltd., BASF SE, Danisco, Evonik Industries AG, Kerry Group, Akzonobel N.V., Cargill Inc., Solvay S.A., Clariant, ADM, Acme Hardesty, Mckinley Resources, Lotte Foods Co., Ltd., and others.

Opportunities for Market Participants

The functional emulsifier blends market is projected to be positively influenced by increase in adoption in industries like bakery and confectionery. Growing traction for processed foods and rise in health awareness is also supporting functional emulsifier blends market growth. Multifunctional properties of functional emulsifier blends, innovations in functional emulsifier blends processing has enabled the functional emulsifiers to cater various needs of consumers. A number of criteria are essential and must be met for the formulation of the well-formulated functional emulsifier blends.

Exhibit 2 depicts consumer preferences for functional emulsifier blends indicating most of the consumers depend on multifunctional properties of functional emulsifier blends followed by functional emulsifier blends supply sustainability.

Expansion is the commonly followed strategy by the major players in the functional emulsifier blends market which are influencing the functional emulsifier blends market trends to greater level.

Expansion

In July 2015, Stepan Company entered into a long-term supply agreement with The Sun Products Corporation. Under this agreement the company is expected to supply Sun's anionic surfactants for application in laundry industry in North America.

In October 2015, BASF SE expanded its emollients, emulsifiers and waxes production capacity by setting up a new plant in Jinshan, Shanghai.

In April 2012, Kerry Group set up an emulsifier production plant in the Netherlands.

The above mentioned expansion strategies in emulsifiers will also boost supply for functional emulsifier blends globally.

Considering the exhibit 3, it can inferred that food and beverages industry will be the major consumer of functional emulsifier blends. Bakery segment is projected to be major consumer in the food and beverage industry for functional emulsifier blends. Volume-wise food and beverages industry form a major share in terms of application for functional emulsifier blends. However, the growth is projected higher in personal care products over the forecast period. Adoption of various ingredients is likely to lower functional emulsifier blends prices which will augment higher purchases across various industries.

Brief Approach to Research

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the nature, function and applications of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

The analysis of a market presented in our reports provides valuable insights for strategic planning for businesses to obtain competitive advantage. Included in our research reports are valuable projections to understand market share that key players might hold in the future.

The report includes SWOT analysis of key players, which shall be a crucial market intelligence for mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, or partnerships between market stakeholders. In addition, the report carries out robust groundwork for inclusion of market segmentation by type, application, and geography. This helps market stakeholders gauge the best bet to make investments in the Functional Emulsifier Blends market over the Functional Emulsifier Blends forecast period.

Key Questions Answered in the Functional Emulsifier Blends Report

How much will be overall revenue generation in the Functional Emulsifier Blends market by the end of the forecast period? Which product segment is likely to gather maximum share by the end of the forecast period? Which region is likely to hold maximum revenue share by the end of the forecast period? What are winning strategies adopted by key stakeholders in the Functional Emulsifier Blends market to consolidate their position? What are key developments witnessed in the Functional Emulsifier Blends market?

“

