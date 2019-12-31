GLOBAL HOTEL INTERNET BOOKING ENGINE MARKET SIZE, SHARE, INDUSTRY GROWTH RATE, DEMAND & FORECAST TO 2025

Orbis Research has announced the addition of the “Global Hotel Internet Booking Engine Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to store by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The Global Hotel Internet Booking Engine Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Hotel Internet Booking Engine development in United States, Europe and China.

Hotel Internet Booking Engine is a software tool that enables hotel to accept direct bookings from guests on website. In addition, the booking engine integrates with property management system in order to automatically update guest records.

In 2018, the global Hotel Internet Booking Engine market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

SynXis

Hotel Link Solutions

RoomRaccoon

DJUBO

InnQuest Software

Roiback

AxisRooms

IBC Hospitality Technologies

MyHotelZone

Travelline Hospitality solutions

GlobeRes

BookingSuite

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based

Web Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Luxury & High-End Hotels

Mid-Range Hotels & Business Hotels

Resorts Hotels

Boutique Hotels

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

