GLOBAL IT SOLUTIONS FOR INTEGRATED OPERATING ROOM MARKET FORECAST TO 2025 DETAILED IN NEW RESEARCH REPORT

The Global IT Solutions for Integrated Operating Room Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IT Solutions for Integrated Operating Room development in United States, Europe and China.

Integrated Operating Rooms were conceptualized in the late 1960’s but have evolved with the rapid advancement of new technology. The essential idea is that the operating room will have all of the necessary equipment needed for a surgeon in an ergonomic environment. Modern integrated operating rooms are built with state-of-the-art technology that aims to maximize efficiency.

Stryker is the largest supplier of IT Solutions for Integrated Operating Room, with a sales market share nearly 52% in 2016. That is to say, Stryker is the most popular IT Solutions for Integrated Operating Room in USA, and with half of the IT Solutions for Integrated Operating Room in USA.

Stryker was the leading competitor in the integrated operating room market in 2016. The company was one of the first entrants into the integrated operating room market and offers the iSuite™ integrated operating room solution.

The USA average price of IT Solutions for Integrated Operating Room is in the decreasing trend, from 1017 K USD/ Unit in 2012 to 983 K USD/ Unit in 2017. With the situation of USA economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

In 2018, the global IT Solutions for Integrated Operating Room market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Stryker

Karl Storz

Steris

Olympus

Image Stream

Getinge (Maquet)

Integritech

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

High-definition (HD) Display System

Audio and Video Management System

Recording and Documentation System

Market segment by Application, split into

Minimally Invasive Surgery

General Surgery

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global IT Solutions for Integrated Operating Room status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the IT Solutions for Integrated Operating Room development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

