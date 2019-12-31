GLOBAL QUICK SERVICE RESTAURANT (QSR) INDUSTRY DEMAND, IN DEPTH ANALYSIS AND FORECAST STUDY 2025

Orbisresearch.com added latest 98 pages report “Global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” in its store.

The Global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) development in United States, Europe and China.

A fast food restaurant, also known as a quick service restaurant (QSR) within the industry, is a specific type of restaurant that serves fast food cuisine and has minimal table service.

The Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market is very fragmented, there are so many players in the world. The key players are like Verifone Systems, NCR Corporation, Cognizant, PAR Technology Corporation, NEC Display Solutions etc. The big players are from United States, EU and Japan.

United States is the largest consumption countries of Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. United States market took up about 24.6% the global market in 2016, while EU was about 20.48%, and China is followed with the share about 19.42%.

Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. The international players like taking acquire of other companies, usually related to or can expand with her business. Their market in this industry can ranges from hardware or/and software to service. In other words, the big players in this industry now put more effort on The Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT chain.

In 2018, the global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) market size was 10200 million US$ and it is expected to reach 19700 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 8.5% during 2019-2025.

Request a sample of this report @ http://orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2834425 .

The key players covered in this study

Verifone Systems Inc

NCR Corporation

Cognizant

PAR Technology Corporation

NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc.

LG

Panasonic Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Delphi Display Systems, Inc

HM Electronics, Inc.

Revel Systems

PAX Technology

SZZT Electronics

Shenzhen Xinguodu

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Consumers

Small Consumers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

If enquiry before buying this report @ http://orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2834425 .

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]