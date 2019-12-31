GLOBAL ROBO-ADVISOR INDUSTRY FORECAST TO 2025 WITH TOP KEY MANUFACTURERS

Orbisresearch.com added latest 98 pages report “Global Robo-advisor Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” in its store.

The Global Robo-advisor Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

Robo-advisor is basically an automated, algorithm based portfolio management service offered by wealth management companies. It significantly decreases management cost involved in providing all the financial advice through manpower, thus assisting wealth management companies to provide this as a minimal cost service for their customers. Robo advisory is an automated portfolio management software, which allows the customers to consistently adjust and customize the online investment in order to meet their long-term financial goals and short-term investment strategy.

In 2018, the global Robo-advisor market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Betterment

FutureAdvisor

Personal Capital

Vanguard Personal Advisor

Wealthfront

WiseBanyan

SigFig Wealth Management

Schwab Intelligent Portfolios

SoFi Wealth

Wealthsimple

Ellevest

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Free

Charge

Market segment by Application, split into

Healthcare

Retail

Education

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Robo-advisor status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Robo-advisor development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

