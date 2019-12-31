Global Wellhead Valve Market 2019 by Type, Trends, Cost, Demand, End-user, Industry Growth, and Growth Opportunities to 2025

This report studies the Wellhead Valve market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Wellhead Valve in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Schlumberger

BHGE

National Oilwell Varco

Weir Group

Shreeraj Industries

Worldwide Oilfield Machine (WOM)

TechnipFMC

American Completion Tools

Kingsa Industries

ITAG International Qatar

Tobe (TIX Holdings)

Koran Wellhead Equipment Manufacturer (Kowemco)

Aker Solutions

Dril-Quip, Inc

Stream-Flo Industries

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Manual

Automatic

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Onshore

Offshore

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Wellhead Valve market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Wellhead Valve market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Wellhead Valve manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Wellhead Valve with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Wellhead Valve submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Wellhead Valve are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Wellhead Valve market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of Wellhead Valve market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Wellhead Valve Market Overview

1.1 Wellhead Valve Product Overview

1.2 Wellhead Valve Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Manual

1.2.2 Automatic

1.3 Global Wellhead Valve Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Wellhead Valve Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Wellhead Valve Sales and Market Share by Type

1.3.3 Global Wellhead Valve Revenue and Market Share by Type

1.3.4 Global Wellhead Valve Price by Type

1.4 North America Wellhead Valve by Type

1.5 Europe Wellhead Valve by Type

1.6 South America Wellhead Valve by Type

1.7 Middle East and Africa Wellhead Valve by Type

Chapter Two: Global Wellhead Valve Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Wellhead Valve Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Wellhead Valve Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Wellhead Valve Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Wellhead Valve Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Wellhead Valve Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Wellhead Valve Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Wellhead Valve Market Share of Top 5 and Top Chapter Ten: Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Chapter Three: Wellhead Valve Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Schlumberger

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Wellhead Valve Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Schlumberger Wellhead Valve Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 BHGE

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Wellhead Valve Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 BHGE Wellhead Valve Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 National Oilwell Varco

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Wellhead Valve Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 National Oilwell Varco Wellhead Valve Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Weir Group

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Wellhead Valve Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Weir Group Wellhead Valve Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Shreeraj Industries

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Wellhead Valve Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Shreeraj Industries Wellhead Valve Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Worldwide Oilfield Machine (WOM)

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Wellhead Valve Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Worldwide Oilfield Machine (WOM) Wellhead Valve Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 TechnipFMC

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Wellhead Valve Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 TechnipFMC Wellhead Valve Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 American Completion Tools

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Wellhead Valve Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 American Completion Tools Wellhead Valve Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Kingsa Industries

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Wellhead Valve Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Kingsa Industries Wellhead Valve Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 ITAG International Qatar

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Wellhead Valve Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 ITAG International Qatar Wellhead Valve Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Tobe (TIX Holdings)

3.12 Koran Wellhead Equipment Manufacturer (Kowemco)

3.13 Aker Solutions

3.14 Dril-Quip, Inc

3.15 Stream-Flo Industries

Chapter Four: Wellhead Valve Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Wellhead Valve Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Wellhead Valve Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Europe

4.1.4 Asia-Pacific

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Wellhead Valve Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Wellhead Valve Sales Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Wellhead Valve Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Wellhead Valve Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Wellhead Valve Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 North America Wellhead Valve Sales by Countries

4.3.2 United States

4.3.3 Canada

4.3.4 Mexico

4.4 Europe Wellhead Valve Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Europe Wellhead Valve Sales by Countries

4.4.2 Germany

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 UK

4.4.5 Italy

4.4.6 Russia

4.5 Asia-Pacific Wellhead Valve Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 Asia-Pacific Wellhead Valve Sales by Regions

4.5.2 China

4.5.3 Japan

4.5.4 South Korea

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.5.7 Indonesia

4.5.8 Thailand

4.5.9 Malaysia

4.5.10 Philippines

4.5.11 Vietnam

4.6 South America Wellhead Valve Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 South America Wellhead Valve Sales by Countries

4.6.2 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Wellhead Valve Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Middle East and Africa Wellhead Valve Sales by Countries

4.7.2 Turkey

4.7.3 GCC Countries

4.7.4 Egypt

4.7.5 South Africa

Chapter Five: Wellhead Valve Application

5.1 Wellhead Valve Segment by Application

5.1.1 Onshore

5.1.2 Offshore

5.2 Global Wellhead Valve Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Wellhead Valve Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Wellhead Valve Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

5.3 North America Wellhead Valve by Application

5.4 Europe Wellhead Valve by Application

5.5 Asia-Pacific Wellhead Valve by Application

5.6 South America Wellhead Valve by Application

5.7 Middle East and Africa Wellhead Valve by Application

Chapter Six: Global Wellhead Valve Market Forecast

6.1 Global Wellhead Valve Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Wellhead Valve Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.2 Global Wellhead Valve Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Wellhead Valve Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Wellhead Valve Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Wellhead Valve Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Wellhead Valve Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.4 South America Wellhead Valve Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Wellhead Valve Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.3 Wellhead Valve Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Wellhead Valve Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Manual Growth Forecast

6.3.3 Automatic Growth Forecast

6.4 Wellhead Valve Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Wellhead Valve Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Wellhead Valve Forecast in Onshore

6.4.3 Global Wellhead Valve Forecast in Offshore

Chapter Seven: Wellhead Valve Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Wellhead Valve Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Wellhead Valve Industrial Chain Analysis

Chapter Eight: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Sales Channel

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

Chapter Nine: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Ten: Appendix

10.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.1 Research Programs/Design

10.1.2 Market Size Estimation

10.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

10.2 Data Source

10.2.1 Secondary Sources

10.2.2 Primary Sources

10.3 Author List

10.4 Disclaimer

