Grid Scale Energy Storage Market Research Report- Opportunities & Challenges With Completely Different Segments, Forecast- 2025 

The report titled "Global Grid Scale Energy Storage Market Insights, Forecast to 2025"

Scope of Grid Scale Energy Storage Market: Grid energy storage is a collection of methods used to store electrical energy on a large scale within an electrical power grid. Electrical energy is stored during times when production (especially from intermittent power plants such as renewable electricity sources such as wind power, tidal power, solar power) exceeds consumption, and returned to the grid when production falls below consumption.

A variety of grid scale energy storage technologies are known to the industry and can be broadly categorized based on the type of energy being stored. Pumped hydro energy storage (PHES) is a well-established energy storage technique; however, because of known challenges, various other energy storage techniques, backed by public and private lending, have surfaced over the last decade. For a market such as energy storage, which is linked to the economy of a country, initiatives related to policy decisions and mass awareness play a key role in the growth. Some countries have introduced reforms / amendments in the policies to encourage the market for energy storage, while others are still debating on it. The White House Summit 2016 is a recent example of such initiatives. At the summit, a range of utility, industry and government storage commitments were highlighted to signify the importance of this subject. Post this, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) started working on re-evaluating some of the policies to encourage energy storage in the US.

At the time of release of this study, policies favoring renewable energy over other sources were in place in about 50 countries. The common theme across these policies is priority dispatch of electricity from renewable sources, special feed-in tariffs, quota obligations for renewable energy and energy tax exemptions. In addition, legal bindings / agreements, such asCOP21, to tackle climate change are encouraging the use of renewable energy, which, in turn, is likely to drive the energy storage industry.

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

⟴ Pumped Hydroelectric Storage System

⟴ Thermal Storage

⟴ Battery Storage

⟴ Compressed Air Energy Storage

⟴ Flywheel Storage

⟴ Molten Salt Storage

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Grid Scale Energy Storage market for each application, including-

⟴ Mechanical Energy

⟴ Chemical Energy

⟴ Electrochemical Energy

⟴ Thermal Energy

⟴ Electromagnetic Energy

Grid Scale Energy Storage Market: Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

