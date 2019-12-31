Healthcare Fabrics Market Future Outlook 2019-2025

HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title ‘Global Healthcare Fabrics Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as Designtex (United States), Brentano Inc. (United States), Arc-Com (United States), Knoll (United States), Carnegie Fabrics (United States), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (United States) etc. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

Healthcare fabric is one of the rapidly growing segments in the technical fabrics market. The global textile business is shifting rapidly toward the manufacturing of high value-added textile structures and products, such as healthcare textiles, smart textiles, and protective textiles. There has been a sharp rise in the use of healthcare textile products in clinics, hospitals, hygiene, healthcare centers, homes, hotels and others.

The market study is being classified by Type (Non-Woven Fabrics, Woven Fabrics and Knitted Fabrics), by Application (Clothing, Blanket & Bedding, Privacy Curtains, Upholstery and Others) and major geographies with country level break-up. And may see market size of USD15.8 Billion by 2024.

Research Analyst at HTF predicts that United States Players will contribute to the maximum growth of Global Healthcare Fabrics market throughout the predicted period.

Designtex (United States), Brentano Inc. (United States), Arc-Com (United States), Knoll (United States), Carnegie Fabrics (United States), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (United States) and Avgol Industries 1953 Ltd. (Israel) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are Maharam Fabric Corporation (United States), Architex International (United States), Paramount Tech Fab Industries (India) and Advanced Fabrics (SAAF) (Saudi Arabia).

Segmentation Overview

HTF has segmented the market of Global Healthcare Fabrics market by Type, Application and Region.

On the basis of geography, the market of Healthcare Fabrics has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico). Europe region held largest market share in the year 2018. North America on the other hand stood as second largest market due to the presence of key companies into the region and high technological advancement. If we see Market by Raw Materials, the sub-segment i.e. Polypropylene will boost the Healthcare Fabrics market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth.

Market Trend:

Focus on Low Cost Materials Utilization

Growing Use of Eco-friendly Fabric Materials

Market Drivers:

Growing Healthcare Awareness About Hygienic Products

Rising Disposable Income Led to Better Healthcare Services

Opportunities:

Rising Healthcare Investment in Emerging Countries

Emergence of New Fabrics and Manufacturing Technologies in Healthcare Fabrics

Restraints:

Volatility in Raw Material Prices

Availability of Alternative Healthcare Fabric Solution

Challenges:

Stringent Government Regulatory Frameworks Regarding Manufacturing of Healthcare Fabrics

Key Target Audience:

Healthcare Fabrics Manufacturers, Healthcare Industries, Potential Investors, Market and Research Firms, Government Agencies and Others

Customization available in this Study:

The Study can be customized to meet your requirements. Please connect with our representative, who will ensure you get a report that suits your needs.

Data related to EXIM (Export- Import), production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**

** Confirmation on availability of data would be informed prior purchase

Full Form Half Form

