HOTEL DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL SOFTWARE MARKET: GLOBAL DEMAND ANALYSIS & OPPORTUNITY OUTLOOK 2025

The Global Distribution System is also referred to as the Global Electronic System or the GDS in the Travel and Hospitality sector. Having GDS integration connects buyers, providers and suppliers. The travel industry is ever expanding and has witnessed a rise in thousands of buyers (travel agents, corporates) and providers (hotels, resorts, airlines, car rental companies, etc.). Buyers and providers work together to compete and deliver services to the ultimate consumer i.e. the traveler. It’s necessary to automate the transactions for speedier results and an increase in revenue.

In 2018, the global Hotel Distribution Channel Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Hotelogix

Suiteness

Hopper

Expedia.com

Booking.com

TripAdvisor

Airbnb

Bidroom

Mr and Ms Smith

Peerspace

Surface Hotels

Fliggy

Ctrip

Qunar.com

Elong

Tuniu.com

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Luxury & High-End Hotels

Mid-Range Hotels & Business Hotels

Resorts Hotels

Boutique Hotels

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

