Hydrazine Market– Segmented By Type, Application, Technology and Geography – Growth, Trends & Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The factors that are driving the growth of global hydrazine market are rise in use of hydrazine and its end-product like foaming agents in the industry of plastic. The hydrazine market is fueled by use of hydrazine in several applications like agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, blowing agents & polymerization and water treatment.

The global hydrazine market is growing notably because of increase in demand for the polymer foams in the hydrazine industry. Developments in aerospace sector and explorations of space are boosting the hydrazine market further. Functions of hydrazine in products like wood grain furniture, vinyl sheets, foamed core pipes, structural foams and food containers will propel the growth of the hydrazine market globally over the forecast period.

Hydrazine market is developing a positive demand from the end-use industries like pharmaceutical, water treatment, agrochemical & polymer. Hydrazine is used in preparation of gas precursors that are used in air bags and fuel rockets for space missions. Hydrazine is used as propellant in vehicles for reducing the concentration of dissolved oxygen and controlling the pH of water in boilers. Rising application for process of purification and refining in the developing regions like Asia Pacific is estimated to surge the market positively during the estimated period. In the effluent treatment, hydrazine is used for removal of heavy metals and contamination that provides high reliability, selectivity and productivity for the application of waste water treatment. For the production of commercial hydrazine, Raschig is the process which is widely used. Exposure to hydrazine mainly causes nausea, irritation in throat and headache. Concerns related to health is affecting the growth of hydrazine industry and will be challenging the global hydrazine market in the coming years. Growth in the demand for fuel cells and application of hydrazine in pharmaceutical sector is anticipated to provide new opportunities and create revenues during the forecast period.

The global hydrazine market is segmented into application, procedure and geography. Based on application, hydrazine market is divided into blowing agents, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, water treatment and many more. Pharmaceutical is the segment which is estimated to accelerate with a substantial CAGR over the forecast period. Rapid development in the technologies used for manufacturing of products used in agriculture, agrochemicals is the segment that provides opportunities to hydrazine market globally. In addition, development in the changing lifestyle has fueled the value for hydrazine market and agrochemical products and applications in water treatment. In polymer industry, blowing agent acts as precursor, where North America is experiencing a significant growth of hydrazine market because of increase in the usage of hydrazine.

On the basis of procedure, hydrazine market is divided into Urea process, Rasching Process, H2O2 Process and Bayer Process.

Topographically, regions involved in the development of global hydrazine market share are Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. On the basis of consumption, Europe is followed by North America owing to the requirements in industry of water treatment and agrochemical. Increase in the application of hydrazine in the process of purification and refining, Asia Pacific is propelled to impact positively and fuel demand for the growth of hydrazine market during the forecast period.

Key Segments in the “Global Hydrazine Market” are-

By Application market is segmented into:

Blowing agents

Pharmaceuticals

Agrochemicals

Water treatment

Others

By Source market is segmented into:

Urea process

Rasching Process

H2O2 Process

Bayer Process

By Type market is segmented into:

Blood products

Gene therapy

Vaccines

Proteins

Monoclonal antibodies

Others

By Regions market is segmented into:

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

