Logistics Automation Market Wrap: Now Even More Attractive

Global Logistics Automation Market Overview:

Logistics automation refers to the application of automated machinery or computer software to improve the efficiency of logistics operations. Market players are focusing on technological developments in the logistics industry to improve their productivity. For instance, DHL Supply Chain invested USD 300 million in deploying new technology such as robotics, augmented reality, robotics process automation, IoT, and transportation control towers in 350 of its 430 North American facilities. Further, increasing demand for logistics automation from small and medium enterprises expected to drive the demand for logistics automation over the forecasted period. According to HTF, the Global Logistics Automation market is expected to see growth rate of 12.18%

Market Drivers:

• Robust Growth in E-Commerce Industry

• Rise in Application of IoT Technology for Logistics Automation

• Increasing Adoption of Logistic Automation for Warehouse & Storage Management

Market Trend:

• Emphasizing On Chatbot and Robotics for Logistics Automation

• The emergence of Blockchain technology for Logistics Automation

• Rise in Adoption of Data Analytics and Big Data Logistics

Restraints:

• High Capital Investment for Logistics Automation

• Lack of Skilled Professionals to Adopt New Technology

Opportunities:

• Emergence of Industry 4.0

• Increasing Demand for Driverless Vehicles and Drones for Logistics Management

• Rising Adoption of Logistics Automation in Small and Medium Enterprises

Challenges:

• Security and Safety Issues with Logistics Automation

• Lack of Acceptance in Emerging Economies

Competitive Landscape:

Number of players are present in the market hence fragmented nature of the market. Market players are investing for technological advancement in the logistic automation industry. For instance, Panalpina a forwarding and logistics services provider built logistics test center in Singapore. This is expected to generate lucrative opportunities for the companies involved in logistics automation.

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Dematic Corporation (United States), Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan), Murata Machinery, Ltd. (Japan), Honeywell Intelligrated, Inc. (United States), KNAPP AG (Austria), Swisslog Holding AG (Switzerland), TGW Logistics Group GmbH (Austria), SSI Schaefer AG (Switzerland), Mecalux, S.A. (Spain), VITRONIC (Germany), BEUMER Group (Germany), Toshiba Logistics Corporation (Japan), Jungheinrich AG (Germany), WiseTech Global Limited (Australia), System Logistics Spa (Italy) and XPO Logistics (United States). Additionally, following companies can also be profiled that are part of our coverage like ULMA Handling Systems (Spain), Inspirage (United States), FRAMOS (Germany), Falcon Autotech (India), DHL Supply Chain (Germany), Matternet Inc. (United States), Pcdata BV (Netherlands), SI Systems LLC (United States), Hinditron (India), JBT Corporation (United States) and OPEX Corporation (United States). Analyst at HTF see United States Players to retain maximum share of Global Logistics Automation market by 2024. Considering Market by Organization Size, the sub-segment i.e. Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) will boost the Logistics Automation market. Considering Market by Industry Vertical, the sub-segment i.e. Retail & E-commerce will boost the Logistics Automation market. Considering Market by Component, the sub-segment i.e. Warehouse & Storage Management will boost the Logistics Automation market.

Market Highlights:

2018, XPO Logistics a transportation and logistics service to deploy 5,000 intelligent robots in its warehouses to collaborate with humans to supplement its current workforce.

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the Global Logistics Automation market.

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies by players and a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players for survey in Logistics Automation market.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generated based on latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment by targeting key target audience that includes Logistics Solution Providers, Application Developers, System Integrators, Communication Equipment Providers, Government Agencies and Authorities, Original Equipment Manufacturers, Data Management and Predictive Analysis Companies, Wireless Infrastructure Providers and Others.

This helps us to gather the data related to players revenue, operating cycle and expense, profit along with product or service growth etc.

Almost 70-80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, SEC filings, OTC BB, USPTO, EPO, Annual reports, press releases etc.

