Medical Imaging Market– Overview on Future Threats by 2024

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the global Medical Imaging market by product type (X-ray, MRI, CT, Ultrasound and Nuclear Imaging), by portability (Portable and Fixed), end-users (Hospitals, ASC, Diagnostics Centers, and others), and by region (North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW). The market research report identifies Siemens Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems, Hitachi Medical, and Fujifilm Holdings Corp. as the major vendors operating in the global Medical Imaging market.

Overview of the Medical Imaging Market

Infoholic’s market research report predicts that the global Medical Imaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2018–2024.

According to the Medical Imaging market report analysis, the US and Canada were the leading countries owing to the highest number of diagnostic cases in 2017. North America dominates the overall presence of medical imaging and has the most diversified X-ray systems available in the market. It has the highest percentage of elderly population with many individuals with chronic diseases such as CVD, diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, and other urology related factors. This has attracted most of the vendors to sustain and grow over the period and maintain their product presence in the market.

Europe is the second leading region and held more than 25% of the market share in 2017. The market in Europe was largely driven by advances in medical imaging technologies. Factors such as increase in the prevalence of diseases, continuous adoption of advanced technologies, and increasing aging population are driving the market. The leading countries are Germany, France, UK, and Italy in the market. The APAC region was the fastest growing region in the global Medical Imaging market in 2017.

Medical Imaging Market Competitive Analysis and Key Vendors

The global Medical Imaging market has immense growth opportunities in both developed and developing regions. The market in the developed countries is witnessing an increased adoption of medical imaging systems for high quality imaging, screening and diagnosing due to improved access and encouragement from the government & other healthcare institutions, especially in the US, Canada, France, Germany, and the UK.

The advances in technology and product upgradation is expected to increase the competition among the vendors. The market is highly dynamic with the presence of few big players who account for more than 65% share of the overall market. Siemens Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Canon Medical Systems, Hitachi Medical, and Fujifilm Holdings Corp. dominated the market in 2017. Other companies like Carestream Health, Shimadzu Medical, Hologic, and Esaote SpA have negligible share and is expected compete strongly with the leading vendors in the market. The benefits such as safety, high quality images, easy monitoring and analysis of 3D images, obtaining high resolution images to show small breast cancers, and combination with multi-imaging systems have increased the demand of medical imaging devices in the market.

Medical Imaging Market Key competitive facts

The market is highly competitive with all the players competing to gain market shares. Intense competition, rapid advancements in technology, frequent changes in government policies, and the prices are key factors that confront the market.

The requirement of high initial investment, implementation, and maintenance cost in the market are also limiting the entry of new players.

Some of the key vendors in the Medical Imaging market are:

Siemens Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Toshiba Medical Systems

Hitachi Medical

Fujifilm Holdings Corp.

Medical Imaging Market by Product

X-ray

MRI

Ultrasound

CT

Nuclear Imaging

In 2017, X-ray segment occupied a significant market share and is expected to maintain the highest market share during the forecast period.

Medical Imaging Market by Portability

Portable

Fixed

In 2017, the Fixed Medical Imaging Device segment occupied a significant market share and is expected to maintain the highest market share during the forecast period.

Medical Imaging Market by End-users

Hospitals

ASC

Diagnostics Centers

Others

In 2017, the hospitals occupied the highest market share in the global medical imaging market.

Medical Imaging Market Benefits

The report provides detailed information about the usage and adoption of Medical Imaging market in therapeutic verticals and regions. With that, key stakeholders can find out the major trends, drivers, investments, vertical player’s initiatives, government initiatives toward the adoption of medical devices segment in the upcoming years in the market. Moreover, the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to have an impact on market growth. Additionally, the report gives complete details about the business opportunities to key stakeholders to expand their business and capture revenues in the specific verticals. The report will help companies interested or established in this market to analyze the various aspects of this domain before investing or expanding their business in the Medical Imaging market.

