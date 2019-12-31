NASA plans to fly from Moon to Mars as Artemis gets to be fast tracked

/This post was originally published on Info Street Wire/

NASA’s 50th anniversary of the agency celebration occurred in 2019 during the Apollo 11 moon landing. This celebration is one major historical event done in space exploration that made a tangible step in placing the first female and male person on the moon by the year 2024, in a program commonly known as Artemis.

Artemis has achieved bipartisan support in 2019 among the Congress members, the U.S aerospace industry, and the international; collaborates such as Canada, Australia and Japan, and all members’ states of the European Space Agency.

This year, 2019 will be remembered as which Artemis program became a reality. This program entails actual spaceflight hardware construction, which is backed by the U.S business and International Corporations, and NASA team, which is very useful and works in collaboration like never before to fasten and maintain discoveries in the moon. The findings in the moon will be essential to enable humanity the next great move that will send the next group of astronauts in the mars. NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said the above when the Artemis program came to develop this year. The focus of NASA is to ensure space

