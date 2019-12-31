Networking Equipment Market 2020 by Global Size, Share, Trends, CAGR by Technology, Key Players, Regions, Revenue and Forecast to 2025

The usage of electronic devices is widely spreading in infinite directions all around the globe. Network connectivity and electronic devices can be seen everywhere in the daily routine and in business organizations. In coming years the market is expected to witness multiple growth as rapid proliferation in number of connected devices and continuous explosion of data generated by these devices.

According to cisco, a global networking equipment market share is expected to be nearly 20 billion connected devices by the end of 2020, generating zettabytes of data. An average internet user is expected to generate 1.5 GB of data every day and the video traffic will also reach nearly a petabyte every day.

The networking Equipment are the physical devices which are required for communication and interaction between devices on a computer network. These equipment are also called as Computer Networking devices. They basically mediate data in the computer network. The units which are the last receivers or generate data are called hosts or data terminals. Networking devices may include gateways, routers, network bridges, modems, wireless access points, networking cables, line drivers, switches, hubs, and repeaters; and may also include hybrid network devices such as multilayer switches, protocol converters, bridge routers, proxy servers, firewalls, network address translators, multiplexers, network interface controllers, wireless network interface controllers, ISDN terminal adapters and other related hardware. Ethernet Adapter is the most commonly used networking equipment.

Taking a wider view, mobile phones, PDAs and even modern coffee machines may also be considered networking hardware. As technology advances and IP-based networks are integrated into building infrastructure and household utilities, network hardware will become an ambiguous term owing to the vastly increasing number of “network capable” endpoints.

Leading players of the global networking equipment market include Microsoft, IBM, Google, Amazon AWS (Public cloud providers), Cisco, AT&T (networking companies), Oracle (Independent software vendors/ ISVs) and Schneider Electric, GE digital, and Siemens (industrial automation companies) among others.

The stakeholders face a challenge such as standardization of network protocols, newly introduced data privacy regulations, integration of devices and identification of edge node.

The rising amount of capital investments into the IoT ecosystem is a key determinant of growth in the edge analytics market and will further proliferate in the upcoming years. Local governments in countries such as Australia, the U.S., India, South Korea are heavily focused on improving the operational efficiencies of their businesses and expansion in the organizational infrastructure.

The global networking equipment market is segmented to several classifications such as type, applications and region. Based on the type the market is categorized by hardware, software, and services. Furthermore, on the basis of application, the market is divided into financial services & Insurance (BFSI), Public Sector, Manufacturing, Hospitality, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunication, and others. Based on the regional outlook, the market is widely range to United States, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Europe, Central & South America, and more others.

Key Segmentation of the global networking equipment 2018-2025

The market is segmented into:

By Type

Hardware

Software

Services

By Application

Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Public Sector

Manufacturing

Hospitality

Healthcare

IT and Telecommunication

Others

By Geography

United States

China

Japan

SouthEast Asia

India

Europe

Central and South America

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global Networking Equipment Market:

– Future prospects and current trends of the global Networking Equipment market by the end of forecast period (2018-2025)

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in developing economies

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics

– Trends, drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges and key developments in the market

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including regional segmentations, and product types

– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market

