Palm Olein Market: Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2018 – 2028

Latest Report on the Palm Olein Market

Persistence Market Research (PMR) recently published a market study that offers critical insights related to the growth prospects of the Palm Olein Market during the forecast period 2018 – 2028. The report takes into account the historical and current market trends to evaluate the top factors that are likely to influence the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

As per the report, the Palm Olein Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period primarily driven by a growing focus on product innovation, a surge in demand for the Palm Olein in the developed regions, and potential opportunities in the developing regions.

The presented market study bifurcates the global Palm Olein Market on the basis of geography, applications, and end-use industries.

The competitive outlook section touches upon the business prospects of some of the most established market players in the Palm Olein Market. The company profiles of each company are included in the report along with data including revenue growth, production capacity, domestic and regional presence, product portfolio, and more.

Key Players

Some of the major manufacturers and suppliers operating in the global palm olein market are Al-Khaleej Industries Sdn Bhd, HAS Oils & Fats Sdn Bhd, Hm Trade Co Ltd, Syntrax Global Co Ltd, KTV Health Foods Pvt Ltd, Rhein International, Reo Middle East Dmcc, Z N T General Trading L.l.c, Malizoil Plc, Viaraan Foods & Oils Company Ltd, Parisons Group, Except them, many other manufacturers and industrialists are showing a keen interest in palm olein, which is expected to boost the demand for the same during the upcoming years.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Growing consumer awareness towards healthy foods is expected to boost the palm olein market in the upcoming years. Oil is the major or prime ingredient in foods. Oil is used for cooking and frying. But, many oils used across the world for cooking and frying are not healthy as they raise the cholesterol level. It has been studied that palm olein does not affect cholesterol levels as it contains mostly unsaturated fats. In addition, palm olein is used as a raw material for shortening and margarine. It is also used in washing powder, soaps, and other hygienic and personal care products. Palm olein is also used in candles and oleochemical industries. So by considering the above factors, it is expected that palm olein market would grow positive during the upcoming years.

Global Palm Olein: A Regional Outlook

The trade of palm olein is made on a large scale across the world. However, the production and consumption of palm olein are dominated by a few countries. The world's two largest palm olein producing countries are Malaysia and Indonesia which together produces around 87% of the world total palm olein. Other major palm olein producing countries are Thailand, Nigeria, and Columbia. The largest exporters of palm olein are Indonesia and Malaysia while largest importers of palm olein are India, China, and EU. India is a net importer of palm oil and by-products including palm olein.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, packaging, end use, and distribution channel.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

