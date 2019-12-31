PAN-based Carbon Fiber Cloth Market Lifts 2025 Outlook

HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title ‘Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Cloth Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as Toray Industries Inc. (Japan), Tejin Limited (Japan), SGL Group (Germany), Hexcel Corporation (United States), Hyosung (South Korea), Cytec Industries (United States) etc. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

Summary:

Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Cloth Market Overview:

Carbon fiber cloth produced using Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) is called PAN-based carbon fiber cloth. PAN is a synthetic resin prepared by the polymerization of acrylonitrile. PAN-based Carbon Fiber Cloth market has high growth prospects owing to increasing applications in numerous industry verticals such as wind energy sector for energy efficient and lightweight wind turbines, in the aviation industry for structural composite parts used in aircraft, from automotive industry due to rise in demand of lightweight material, and others. Further, increasing demand from developing countries owing to growing automotive, commercial aviation, energy and other industries expected to drive the demand for PAN-based carbon fiber cloth over the forecasted period. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Toray Industries Inc. (Japan), Tejin Limited (Japan), SGL Group (Germany), Hexcel Corporation (United States), Hyosung (South Korea), Cytec Industries (United States), Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd. (Japan), Kemrock Industries and Exports Ltd. (India), Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan) and DowAksa (Turkey).

On the basis of geography, the market of PAN-based Carbon Fiber Cloth has been segmented into . If we see Market by End-Use Industry, the sub-segment i.e. Automotive will boost the PAN-based Carbon Fiber Cloth market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth.

Market Drivers:

• Rise in Demand of PAN-Based Carbon Fiber Cloth for Wind Turbines

• Increasing Application of PAN-Based Carbon Fiber Cloth in the Aerospace Industry

Market Trend:

• Emphasizing On Development of Higher Strength to Weight Ratio PAN-Based Carbon Fiber

• Increasing Use of PAN-Based Carbon Fiber for 3D Printing

Restraints:

• High Cost Associated with PAN-Based Carbon Fiber

• Insufficient Production Capacity in Emerging Economies

Opportunities:

• Increasing Demand of PAN-Based Carbon Fiber Cloth in the Automotive Sector

• Rising Demand from Developing Countries

Challenges:

• Production of Low Cost PAN-Based Carbon Fiber Cloth

Target Audience:

Carbon Fiber Manufacturers, Raw Material Suppliers, Distributors & Suppliers, Industry Associations, Industry Organization, Potential Investors, Government Organizations, Market Research Firms and Others

Major Objectives Focused through this Study

• To define, describe, and forecast the Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Cloth market on the basis of product (Continuous Carbon Fiber, Long Carbon Fiber and Short Carbon Fiber), application (), key regions and end user

• To provide in-depth information regarding major influencing factors affecting the growth of the market (trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-centric and regional challenges)

• To strategically analyse the micro-markets and important business segments with respect to individual growth drivers, market trends and potential, and historical contributions to the total market

• Identifying the opportunities in the market for key stakeholders and detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders

• To provide market size for various segments of the PAN-based Carbon Fiber Cloth market with respect to major geographies, namely,

• To strategically profile the key players and analyzing their market shares and core competencies in the PAN-based Carbon Fiber Cloth industry

• To track key developments such as product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and R&D activities that are key factors in shaping the market

Available Customization:

Data related to EXIM (Export- Import), production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**. Additionally, the Vendors which are also part of the research are Zoltek Companies, Inc. (United States), Kureha Corporation (Japan) and Toho Tenax (Japan).

** Confirmation on availability of data would be informed prior purchase

While framing the research framework, major and emerging players operating in the PAN-based Carbon Fiber Cloth market in various regions have been profiled, and their offerings, geographic footprints, and distribution/sales channels have been analysed through in-depth discussions. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to determine the overall market size. Sizes of the other individual markets have been estimated using the percentage splits obtained through secondary sources such as Hoovers, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, and Dow Jones (Factiva), along with primary respondents. The complete methodology includes the study of the annual and financial reports of the key market players and extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, Vps, directors, and marketing executives for key insights (both qualitative and quantitative) related to the market.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Cloth Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Cloth Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025market. (Introduction, Scope of the Report)

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Cloth Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market. (Introduction)

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Cloth Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 (Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, Opportunity, Restraints & Challenges)

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Cloth Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global PAN-based Carbon Fiber Cloth Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source.

….Continued

