Panoramic Sunroof Market is Booming Worldwide 2025

Summary:

Scope of the Study

The panoramic sunroof is a larger multi-panel sunroof, which benefits of a sunroof to the front and rear passengers of the vehicle. This roof has one large glass panel and commonly two glass panels. Panorama sunroofs vary by the manufacturer and by the model of vehicle, whenever the panorama sunroof has not wanted a sunshade or sunshades is used to block out the light and offer that closed secluded feeling that sometimes associates itself with comfort and luxury.

The market study is being classified by Type (Multi-Panel Sunroof and Single Panel Sunroof), by Application (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle) and major geographies with country level break-up.

Webasto (United States), Inalfa (North-western Europe), Inteva (United States), Yachiyo (Japan), CIE Automotive (Spain), Aisin Seiki (Japan), Mobitech (Middle Eastern), Donghee (South Korea) and Wanchao (Asia Pacific) are some of the key players profiled in the study.

Webasto Group And Inalfa Roof Systems Group, Provide Innovative Roof Systems That Offer Versatile Additional Features And Have A Classic Appearance. Automotive Manufacturers Are Also Constantly Developing Their Roof Systems By Providing Multiple Options For Consumers. Wide Acceptance of Convertible Roofs and Panoramic Roof Systems by Consumers

Segment Analysis:

HTF has segmented the market of Global Panoramic Sunroof market by Type, Application and Region.

On the basis of geography, the market of Panoramic Sunroof has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

Market Drivers:

•Increasing Demand with Consumer Preference towards Enhanced Consumer Experiencing

Opportunities:

•The Advent of Hybrid Vehicles Is Anticipated To Offer Significant Opportunity to Sunroof Manufacturers

In Oct 2018, Hyundai Tucson Announced To Get Panoramic Sunroof In Select Variants In India. Hyundai May Also Add More Features Such As Wireless Charging, I-Blue Application Compatibility And Autolink For The Infotainment System. And Hyundai Announced To Develop First Panorama Sunroof Airbag System, Which Helps To Reduce Injuries By Preventing Passengers From Being Thrown Out Of The Car Roof During An Accident.

