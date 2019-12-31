PERSON-TO-PERSON PAYMENT MARKET: GLOBAL DEMAND ANALYSIS & OPPORTUNITY OUTLOOK 2025

Orbisresearch.com added latest 99 pages report “Global Person-to-person Payment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” in its store.

The Global Person-to-person Payment Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Person-to-person Payment development in United States, Europe and China.

Person-to-person payments (P2P) is the online technology that allows customers to transfer funds from their bank account or credit card to another individual’s account via the Internet. It is based on the successful Paypal approach where customers establish secure connection of accounts with a trusted third-party vendor, designating their bank account or credit card information for transferring and accepting funds. An alternative approach is where customers use an online interface or mobile application to assign the amount of funds to be transferred.

In 2018, the global Person-to-person Payment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Request a sample of this report @ http://orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2829053 .

The key players covered in this study

PayPal

Tencent

Square, Inc.

Circle Internet Financial Limited

clearXchange.

Ant Financial

SnapCash

Dwolla, Inc.

TransferWise Ltd.

CurrencyFair LTD

One97 Communications Ltd.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Remote Payments

Proximity Payments

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail

Travels and Hospitality

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Utilities

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

If enquiry before buying this report @ http://orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2829053 .

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Person-to-person Payment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Person-to-person Payment development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]