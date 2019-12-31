Property And Casualty Insurance Providers Market – Global Industry to Witness Excellent Long-Term Growth Outlook 2019-2025

Property & casualty insurance providers are engaged in direct underwriting insurance policies that protect policy holders against future uncertain losses that may occur as a result of property damage or contingent liability. This market includes direct insurance providers which underwrite polices for protection against events such as natural calamities, burglary, fire accidents, riots and terrorism related incidents. Clients of these insurance providers are the general public/companies who buy property and casualty insurance policies, it can be either through intermediary or direct selling.
Global insurers are using big data analytics to enhance their performance. Big data is being used in claim management, pricing, underwriting and risk selection among others. This growth is mainly driven by increasing points of contact including social media, which provides a bulk of data that can be transformed into insights and leveraged by insurers to efficiently execute the settlement process. Big data consists of high-volume, high-variety and high-velocity information, and benefits insurers in multiple ways such as faster identification and reporting of events, automatic claim assessment and calculation of loss reserves. According to a recent survey by Wills Towers Watson, more than 40% of property & casualty insurance firms are already using big data and is expected to increase to 80% in the next two years.
In 2018, the global Property And Casualty Insurance Providers market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Property And Casualty Insurance Providers status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Property And Casualty Insurance Providers development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Allstate
Berkshire Hathaway
Liberty Mutual
Travelers Companies
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Automobile Insurance Carriers
Malpractice/Indemnity Insurance Carriers
Fidelity Insurance Carriers
Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Carriers
Homeowners Insurance Carriers
Surety Insurance Carriers
Liability Insurance Carriers
Market segment by Application, split into
Intermediary
Direct Selling
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Property And Casualty Insurance Providers status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Property And Casualty Insurance Providers development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
