RECENT RESEARCH: GLOBAL HOTEL CENTRAL RESERVATIONS SYSTEMS MARKET FORECAST 2019-2025

Hotel Central Reservations System is a computerized reservation software used to maintain the hotel information, room inventory and rates, to manage the reservation and process. A CRS provides hotel room rates and availability for many different distribution channels such as the GDS, IBE, OTA, 3rd party websites etc.

The key players covered in this study

Sabre

TravelClick (Amadeus)

idiso

SHR

Pegasus

Fastbooking

Oracle

Travel Tripper

Busy Rooms

Shiji

Xn protel

Clock Software

Vertical Booking (Zucchetti Group)

DJUBO

Omnibees

AxisRooms

IBC Hospitality Technologies

eZee Technosys

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Luxury & High-End Hotels

Mid-Range Hotels & Business Hotels

Resorts Hotels

Boutique Hotels

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

