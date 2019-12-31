Report Details on Anti-Malarial Drugs Market 2018-2027 by Share, Size, Revenue, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast

The Global Anti-Malarial Drugs market reached USD 742.5 Million in 2016 by registering a CAGR of 3.2% across the globe. Moreover, the market is expected to garner USD 1,049.5 Million by the end of 2027. The Global demand for Anti-Malarial Drugs is increasing due to massive growth of healthcare industry across the globe. Further, increasing awareness about early symptoms, constant monitoring and easy availability of therapeutics is key growth driver for Global Anti-Malarial Drugs market over the forecast period.

Request for Sample Copy of Business Report and Customized TOC: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10049518

Middle East & Africa is slated to account for a share of 51.0% by 2027 in the Anti-Malarial Drugs market

Asia Pacific is slated to account for a market share of 30.2% by 2027 in the Anti-Malarial Drugs market. Further, the market is expected to account USD 317.0 Million by 2027 from USD 222.8 Million in 2016. China & India are the major contributor to the growth of Asia Pacific Anti-Malarial Drugs market.

Leading Companies of Global Market:

Mylan Labs, Cipla & GlaxoSmithKline Plc are some of the prominent players of Anti-Malarial Drugs market

Global Anti-Malarial Drugs market is segmented on the basis of Anti-Malarial Activity Tissue Schizonticides, Blood Schizonticides, Gametocytocides, Sporontocides & Others. Among these segments, Gametocytocides segment (60.3% share in 2016) occupies the largest market of Anti-Malarial Drugs across the globe. Further, Global Gametocytocides segment is anticipated to reach USD 639.7 Million by the end of 2027 from USD 448 Million in 2016. Moreover, this segment is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 3.39% over the forecast period. In addition, Blood Schizonticides segment of Anti-Malarial Drugs is expected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 3.4% in 2027 as compared to previous year.

Request for Sample Copy of Business Report and Customized TOC: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10049518

In addition this, Global Anti-Malarial Drugs market is also segmented by Drug Chemistry. In Drug Chemistry segment, the 4-aminoquinolines segment is estimated to capture the highest market share during the forecast period.

In end-user segment, the retail pharmacy segment is estimated to remain highest during the forecast period. This segment contributed around 60% market share of total Anti-Malarial Drugs market in 2016. Further, this segment is projected to capture 61.1% market share by 2027. Further, retail pharmacy segment is projected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 3.5% in 2027 as compared to previous year.

Request for Complete Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10049518

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Trending New Reports:

Endoscope Reprocessing Market

Dental Market

Catheter Stabilization Device Market

Artificial Joint Replacement Market

Wound Cleanser Solutions Market

Wearable Healthcare Devices Market

Vitamin D Testing Market

Vertical CNC Machining Centers Market

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire