Report Details on U.S. Oral Dosing Cups Market 2017-2024 by Share, Size, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast

U.S. oral dosing cups market reached USD 83.2 Million in 2016 by registering a CAGR of 5.2% across the globe. Moreover, the market is expected to garner USD 122.4 Million by the end of 2024. Further, the market of oral dosing cups in U.S. is anticipated to achieve a Y-o-Y growth rate of 6.0% in 2024 as compared to the previous year.

U.S. oral dosing cups market is segmented on the basis of product type into disposable and re-usable. Disposable segment (60.0% share in 2016) occupies the largest market of oral dosing cups across the U.S. Further, disposable segment is anticipated to reach USD 75.9 Million by the end of 2024 from USD 49.9 Million in 2016. Moreover, disposable segment is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period.

U.S. oral dosing cups market is also segmented by end user into pharmaceutical companies, pharmacy stores, hospitals, clinics and others, out of which, pharmaceutical companies segment captured 60% market share the U.S. oral dosing cups market in 2016. Furthermore, the market is expected to contribute to a market value of USD 76.2 Million in 2024, as compared to USD 49.9 Million in 2016.

Hospitals segment contributed around 10% market share in total oral dosing cups market in 2016. Further, this segment is projected to capture 9.2% market share by 2024. Further, the segment is projected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 4.9% in 2024 as compared to previous year.

By capacity, 2.5 ml – 15 ml segment is estimated to be a major contributor to the U.S. oral dosing cups market throughout the forecast period. Further, increasing investment from government sector is anticipated to boost the growth of U.S. oral dosing cups market over the forecast period.

Various beneficial factors such as rising disposable income of consumer, increasing prevalence of diseases in children is anticipated to increase the market size of oral dosing cups in U.S. Moreover, rising geriatric population and swelled healthcare expenditure are the key factors which are expected to bolster the growth of the market over the forecast period.

