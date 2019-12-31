Single Cell Genomics Market Conveying Valuable Data By 2017 – 2025

Single Cell Genomics is a rapidly growing market due to the new emerging methodologies in which the genomic technologies are applied at the single cell level, rather to all the cells collectively. The single cell genomic technologies are opening new boundaries by separating the contributions of single cells to the diversity of ecosystem and organisms. The single cell genomics is also creating new insight into multifaceted biological systems that range from the microbial ecosystem diversity to the human cancer genomics. To mention an example, the single cell genomics can probably be used to identify as well as assemble the genomes of the microorganisms which cannot be cultured, single cell genomics also evaluates the part genetic mosaic plays in the normal physiology and also determines the role of intra tumor genetic variation responsible for cancer development or treatment. However, the single cell genomics has the ability to evaluate a single DNA molecule from single isolated cells, but the process is technically challenging.

Global Single Cell Genomics Market: Dynamics

The key driver to the Single Cell Genomics market is the rising awareness about the applications that single cell genomics can enable. Introduction of new platforms which streamline the laborious methodologies with low through put will ultimately rise the market for Single Cell Genomics. Growth of new protocols and reagents used for optimizing the amplification of DNA/RNA from single cells for downstream assessment is alluring the end users to adopt this market. However, remaining methodology challenges, including isolation of cells from tissue and recovering DNA / RNA at a high yield, amplifying DNA / RNA with limited bias and downstream computational analysis, and lack of short-term clinical applications can moderate the single cell genomics market.

Global Single Cell Genomics Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Process steps, the Global Single Cell Genomics market can be segmented into,

Cell isolation

Sample preparation

Genomic analysis

On the basis of analytical technology, the Global Single Cell Genomics market can be segmented into,

Tubing PCR

qPCR

Microarray

Next-generation-sequencing

Other

On the basis of Applications, the Global Single Cell Genomics market can be segmented into

Genomic variation

Subpopulation characterization

Circulating tumor cells

Cell differentiation / reprograming, method

Others

On the basis of End User, the Global Single Cell Genomics market can be segmented into

Academic institutes

Biopharmaceutical companies

Clinical research institutes

On the basis of Region, the Global Single Cell Genomics market can be segmented into,

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Global Single Cell Genomics Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, North America is the dominating region in the Single Cell Genomics market owing to the advancing biopharmaceutical, biotechnology & genomics field in this region and the adoption of genomic platform and high-content screening technology by research laboratories in the North American countries. Also, rising awareness of Single Cell Genomics has fueled the Single Cell Genomics market.US holds the prominent market in the Single Cell Genomics market in North America trailed by Europe including Germany, France and UK. The Asian market for Single Cell Genomics is also expected to witness a high CAGR during the coming years. China and Japan are projected to be the fastest growing in the Single Cell Genomics market.

Global Single Cell Genomics Market: Key Players

Currently, the global Single-use technologies market is highly competitive owing to the involvement of many established players. Some of the key players in the global Single-use technologies market are

10X Genomics

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.

Affymetrix

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Angle Plc

Denovo Sciences Inc.

Diagnologix Llc

DNA Electronics Ltd.

Enumeral

Epic Sciences

Johnson & Johnson

Kellbenx Inc.

Qiagen Nv

Resolution Bioscience Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Wafergen Bio-Systems Inc.

Yikon Genomics Co. Ltd. and Zephyrus Biosciences Inc.

