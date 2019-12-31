South Korea Medical Tourism Market Trends, Restrain & Future Forecast ,2017-2022

South Korea Medical Tourism Market is likely to reach nearly USD 2 Billion by the year end of 2022 growing at a CAGR of around 15% from 2017 to 2022.

Market growth can be attributed to factors such as technologically advanced treatments and medical procedures, pioneer in plastic/cosmetic surgery and dentistry, excellent medical practitioners & medical facilities, affordable medical costs and strong government support and initiatives.

Chinese medical tourists play a significant role in contributing revenue to the South Korea economy. China contributed more than 35% share in 2016. China is likely to maintain dominance in South Korea Medical Tourism revenue share by the year end of 2022. United States spot at second position in the revenue share with XX% share. Other countries such as Japan, Russia, Kazakhstan and UAE emerge as the largest revenue generators in the South Korea Medical Tourism Market.

The research report titled “South Korea Medical Tourism Market Insights, Opportunity, Analysis, Market Shares & Forecast 2017 – 2022” provides detailed information on the South Korea Medical Tourism Market. This report analyzes market data and provides a better understanding of medical tourists flow and revenue to South Korea. Market outlook in value terms for the forecasted period for South Korea Medical Tourism Market has been detailed in the report. Key industry news and medical procedures cost comparision are analyzed with details. This report also entails a detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the South Korea Medical Tourism Market.

Key Topics Covered in the Report

• South Korea Medical Tourism Market Environment & Trend (2009 – 2022)

• South Korea Medical Tourism Market Share & Forecast (2009 – 2022)

• South Korea Medical Tourism Market – Countrywise Analysis

• Medical Procedures – Cost Comparison Analysis

• Industry News from South Korea Medical Tourism

• Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the South Korea Medical Tourism Market

Kenneth Research offers a Market research study on SOUTH KOREA MEDICAL TOURISM MARKET which provides an in-depth analysis of various aspects of the industry during the forecast. The report discusses the Market size, value, volume, key players, end users, growth opportunities and challenges along with a competitive analysis of this industry. This comprehensive study includes

The major highlights of SOUTH KOREA MEDICAL TOURISM MARKET report are:

Recent South Korea Medical Tourism Market trends and developments are discussed at length with a comparison with historical statistics of the industry.

The SOUTH KOREA MEDICAL TOURISM MARKET is anticipated to observe a South Korea Medical Tourism Market size of USD XXX by the end of 2027 and witness a compound annual growth rate of XX% during the forecast period.

The competition in MARKET is analyzed in detail and profiling of key players in the Tourism Market are mentioned in the report. The strategies used by these companies for business growth and other financials such as revenue, sales, profits, mergers, acquisitions and product profiling is also included in this report.

The region-wise analysis of the Market focuses on the South Korea Medical Tourism Market vendors present in each region and provides information about the Market size, Y-o-Y growth (%), consumption analysis and consumer base for every geographical region based on primary and secondary research methods.

South Korea Medical Tourism Market – 12 Countries Covered

1) United States

2) China

3) Japan

4) Russia

5) Mongolia

6) Vietnam

7) Philippines

8) Kazakhstan

9) Saudi Arabia

10) Uzbekistan

11) Indonesia

12) United Arab Emirates

1. Executive Summary

2. South Korea Medical Tourism Market Environment & Trend (2009 – 2022)

2.1 South Korea – Overall Medical Tourists Arrival

2.2 South Korea – Overall Medical Tourists Revenue

3. By Country – South Korea Medical Tourism Market Share & Forecast (2009 – 2022)

4. Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the South Korea Medical Tourism Market

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Inhibitors

Browse Summary of Report with TOC >>

5. Medical Procedures – Cost Comparison Analysis

6. Industry News from South Korea Medical Tourism

6.1 Year 2017

6.2 Year 2016

6.3 Year 2015

