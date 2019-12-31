Tax Software Market Key Drivers, Challenges, Growth and Opportunities, 2017-2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Tax Software Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

Tax Software Market: Overview

The tax software market report provides analysis for the period 2016 – 2026, wherein the period from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing an influential role in the market’s growth over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the analysis of market growth during the said period. The study provides a complete perspective on the evolution of the global tax software market throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (US$ Mn).

The market overview section of the report demonstrates market dynamics such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market, key trends, regulations and policies, ecosystem analysis, Porter’s Five Force Analysis, and PESTEL analysis of the market. A market attractiveness analysis has been provided for every segment in the report, in order to provide a thorough understanding of the overall scenario in the tax software market. The report also provides an overview of various strategies adopted by key players in the market.

Global Tax Software Market: Scope of the Report

The report segments the market on the basis of component, tax type, software deployment, end-user, and industry. The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global tax software market, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels. Additionally, the report highlights the competitive scenario and trends in which the tax software market concentration rate, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions undertaken by companies are provided.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global tax software market, positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the market. The comprehensive tax software market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, and technological factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the growth of the tax software market.

This report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in the tax software market, and growth trends of each segment and region. It also includes basic overview, sales area/geographical presence, revenue, SWOT analysis, and strategy and developments under the company profile section. Also, the report provides insights related to trends and their impact on the market. Furthermore, Porter’s Five Forces analysis explains the five forces, namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the market. The report also provides a comprehensive ecosystem analysis of the tax software market. It explains the various participants including tax software vendors within the ecosystem of the market.

Global Tax Software Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary research sources such as annual reports, company websites, broker reports, financial reports, SEC filings and investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, statistical databases, World Bank database, and industry white papers are referred.

Global Tax Software Market: Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global tax software market. Some of the key players profiled in the market include ADP LLC., Blucora, Inc., Chetu, Inc., Intuit Inc., Drake Software.,Thomson Reuters Corporation, Vertex, Inc., Wolters Kluwer N.V. (Kluwer Publishers and Wolters Samsom), Xero Limited, Sage, and Avalara.

The global tax softwaremarket is segmented as below:

Global Tax Software Market, by Tax Type

Sales Tax

Income Tax

Other Tax (VAT, Service Tax, Estate Tax)

Global Tax Software Market, by End-users

Individuals

Commercial Enterprises Small and Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises



Global Tax Software Market, by Software Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

Tax Software Market : The Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

