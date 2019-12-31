Transplant Diagnostics Market Study: An Emerging Hint of Opportunity

HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title ‘Global Transplant Diagnostics Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (United States), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (United States), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Qiagen N.V. (Germany) etc. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

Growing number of patients suffering from chronic diseases frequently leading to organ failure will help to boost global transplant diagnosis market. Transplantation diagnosis is a surgical process that contains the replacement of damaged or failed cell, tissue, or organ from same individual or different individual of same or different species. The transplantation diagnostics market is booming due to the increasing patient base for chronic disease all over the world, rising elderly population, and the growing number of organ transplantation diagnosis processes. The transplant diagnosis market in emerging countries is estimated to grow during the forecast period due the growing healthcare awareness and the increasing healthcare spending. According to HTF, the Global Transplant Diagnostics market is expected to see growth rate of 7.9% and may see market size of USD5.11 Billion by 2024.

Market Drivers:

Growing Instances of Organ Failures with Escalating Chronic Failures

Increasing Demand for Pre Transplantation Diagnostics

Market Trend:

Introduction to Personalized Medicines as well as Adoption of Stem Cell Therapy

Growing Adoption of Next Generation Sequencing Technology

Restraints:

Complexities and Risks Associated with Organ Transplantation

Comparatively Expensive Transplant Diagnostics Services

Opportunities:

Rising Awareness about Technologically Advanced Transplantation Diagnostics

Increasing Number of Organ Donors across the Globe

Challenges:

Instability in Demand for Required Transplantable Organs and Organ Donors

Complex Donor and Recipient Screening

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (United States), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (United States), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Qiagen N.V. (Germany), Immucor Inc. (United States), Biomerieux SA (France), Illumina Inc. (United States), Becton Dickinson and Company (United States), Caredx Inc. (United States) and Genome Diagnostics B.V. (Gendx) (Netherlands). Additionally, following companies can also be profiled that are part of our coverage like Luminex Corporation (United States), Becton Dickinson and Company (United States) and Hologic (United States). Analyst at HTF see United States and Europe Players to retain maximum share of Global Transplant Diagnostics market by 2024. Considering Market by Type, the sub-segment i.e. Heart will boost the Transplant Diagnostics market. Considering Market by Technology, the sub-segment i.e. Molecular Assay Technologies will boost the Transplant Diagnostics market. Considering Market by Screening Method, the sub-segment i.e. Pre Transplantation Screening will boost the Transplant Diagnostics market. Considering Market by End User, the sub-segment i.e. Hospital & Transplant Centers will boost the Transplant Diagnostics market.

Market Highlights:

At NHS Blood and Transplant held on 5 August 2018, Interim Director of Organ Donation and Transplantation, Anthony Clarkson has said that the decision on organ transplant legislation in the United Kingdom was a matter for Parliament and any changes in the regulations can only take place if the parliament agrees to them. Under the proposed system, the person should either be a donor or he/she should make it clear that they don’t want to donate. According to him, more than 411 people are dead over the last couple of years due to the shortage of donors. Thus, has concluded that the UK government will always favor the organ donor to minimize the demand-supply gap.

The European Action Plan on Organ Donation and Transplantation (2009-2015) has Strengthened Cooperation between Member States Search for available translations and assists European countries in enhancing transplant systems, addressing the shortage of organs and improving the quality and safety of transplant products. It has set a common direction for European countries to strengthen their national transplant activities and served as the basis for many EU-funded actions. Over the six year period (2009-2015), European countries has increased additional transplants by 4,600 per year.

