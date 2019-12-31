US Stocks Set to Notch New Record Highs as Wall Street Prepares for Big Gains in 2019

/This post was originally published on Info Street Wire/

US stocks mostly gained ground Friday, with the holiday-shortened week on track to deliver another session of record highs as Wall Street stretches its year-end rally.

Stocks have run higher for most of December, with investors still picking up equities as the US and China prepare to sign their partial trade pact in January. The tariff battle between the two countries has hurt portions of each economy but China issued upbeat news on Friday showing Chinese industrial profits rose 5.4% in November, reversing a decline in the previous month.

Seven of the 11 sectors monitored on the Standard & Poor’s 500 rose on Friday, headed up by consumer discretionary shares. The group advanced Thursday following figures showing consumer spending rose during this year’s holiday season. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average appeared in line for record highs Friday. The Nasdaq was slipping. Equities were closed on Wednesday for Christmas Day and there was a partial session on Christmas Eve.

Among corporate movers, Michaels (MIK) shares leapt 16% after the crafts retailer named a Walmart (WMT) e-commerce executive to lead the company. Ashley Buchanan

