3D Sensing Technology Market 2018-2026 – Latest Trends, Regional Outlook & Forecast by Types And Manufacturers

3D Sensing Technology Market – Overview

Report Description

The “3D Sensing Technology Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026” report provides analysis of the 3D sensing technology market for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is considered as the base year. Data for 2016 has been included as historical information. The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the 3D sensing technology market during the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market growth during this period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the market’s growth in terms of revenue(in US$ Mn) across different geographical regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report highlights the key trends affecting the market on a global scale. Furthermore, region wise prominent countries covered in the report includes the U.S, Canada, Germany, France, the U.K, India, China, Japan, GCC countries, South Africa, and Brazil.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for 3D sensing technology at the global and regional level. The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global 3D sensing technology market. Porter’s Five Forces model has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Global 3D Sensing Technology Market: Taxonomy

This research study on the global 3D sensing technology market provides a detailed cross segment and cross country analysis based on the different segments including technology, sensor type, and end-user. Based on technology, the market is segmented into stereoscopic vision, structured light pattern, time of flight, and ultrasound. Based on sensor type, the market is divided into pressure sensor, image sensor, gyro sensor, proximity sensors, and others. Furthermore, on the basis of end-user, the market is bifurcated into consumer electronics, media & entertainment, automotive, security & surveillance, industrial, and others.

Global 3D Sensing Technology Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on the market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help us to validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help to develop the analysis team’s market expertise and understanding.

Global 3D Sensing Technology Market: Competitive Dynamics

The report highlights well-established players such as AMSAG, Infineon Technologies AG, PMD Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics N.V., and Finisar Corporation. These players are innovating novel products pertaining to 3D sensing technology as well as expanding their regional presence for additional revenue generation. For instance, in January 2018, Infineon Technologies AG, in association with PMD Technologies AG, developed a novel 3D image sensor in its REAL3 chip series. The sensor is based on the time-of-flight technology. With the help of this 3D image sensor, chip users can unlock their smartphones with their face in a faster, more reliable, and smarter manner.

Global 3D Sensing Technology Market Segments

Global 3D Sensing Technology Market, by Technology

Stereoscopic Vision

Structured Light Pattern

Time of Flight

Ultrasound

Global 3D Sensing Technology Market, by Sensor Type

Pressure Sensor

Image Sensor

Gyro Sensor

Proximity Sensors

Others

Global 3D Sensing Technology Market, by End-user

Consumer Electronics

Media & Entertainment

Automotive

Security & Surveillance

Industrial

Others

3D Sensing Technology Market : The Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

