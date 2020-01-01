Application Gateway Market 2019-2025: Definition, Specifications, and Classification, Applications, and Segment by Regions

This research report categorizes the application gateway market based on the component, services, organization size, application, vertical, and region. The report discusses the market dynamics, which have an impact on this market, and provides information on technology, service types, organization size, and applications. This study also aims to assess competitors and included profiles of key companies active in application gateway market.

Application Gateway Market report benefits the businesses to well understand market opportunities and clear serious business policies. Global players are growing their existence, native vendors are result it tough to contest with them, particularly concerning features such as quality, technology, and price.

The application gateway market is growing and is fueled by trends, such as the increased demand for protected networks and growth in a number of different application-layer attacks. The application gateway is an important product trend that fulfills the application layer security requirements of government and public sector, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT and telecommunication, retail and others.

The Banking, financial services and insurance Sector is growing due to the strong growth of existing financial service organizations and new entities entering the market. Organizations are constantly introducing financial products backed with cutting edge technologies to boost business operations and increase customer base. Technological enhancements in BFSI sector are making the industry a lucrative target for frauds. Organizations in the BFSI industry vertical need security products and services that can protect employees, customers, assets, offices, branches, and operations. With facilities such as smart banking, internet banking, and mobile banking, BFSI companies need to prioritize application gateway security solutions.

Key Application Gateway Market Players

Major vendors in the application gateway market include Microsoft (US), SAP (Germany), Orange (France), F5 Networks (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Forcepoint (US), Zscaler (US), Citrix (US), Akamai (US), Aculab (US), Imperva (US), Barracuda Networks (US), Kemp Technologies (US), Snapt (US), and Avi Networks (US).

Microsoft released its latest customer rules for the Azure Application Gateway Web Application Firewall (WAF). These rules enable customers to make their own rules with Internet Protocol (IP)/IP range or string-based matching conditions.

Scope of the Report:

Report Metrics

Details

Market size available for years

2019–2025

Base year considered

2018

Forecast period

2019–2025

Forecast units

Value (USD)

Geographies covered

North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and Latin America. North America is the largest market for cybersecurity due to the rising incidents of data breach and security threats.

By Component:

Solution

Services

By Service:

Consulting

Integration and deployment

Support and maintenance

By Organization Size:

Large enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Government and public sector

Retail

Healthcare

Others (education, and energy and utilities)

By Region:

North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Latin America

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

Where would all these developments take the industry in the mid to long term?

What are the upcoming industry solutions for the application gateway market?

Which are the major factors expected to drive the market?

Which region would offer high growth for vendors in the market?

Which service would gain the highest market share in the market?

