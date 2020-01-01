Biometrics Spending in Government Market Research, Key Players, Trade Segments And Forecast To 2019 – 2025

The Report Titled on “Global Biometrics Spending in Government Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” provides in-depth review of the Growth, Drivers, Potential Challenges, Unique Trends, and Opportunities for market participants equip readers to fully comprehend the overall landscape of the Biometrics Spending in Government industry. This Biometrics Spending in Government market report enhanced on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures like ( 3M Cogent, BioEnable, Cross Match Technologies, NEC, Safran ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Product Picture and Specification, Capacity, Production, Cost, Revenue and Contact Information. This report firstly introduced the Biometrics Spending in Government market basics: Classifications, Definitions, Applications and Market Overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Quantitative analysis of the Biometrics Spending in Government market from 2014 to 2019 by Region, Type, Application and Consumption assessment by regions.

Summary of Biometrics Spending in Government Market: Rapid technological advancements in the field of biometric recognition and identification systems along with advancements in computing and other supporting fields, fueled companies spending significantly on research and development in the biometric systems domain. Such technical accomplishments have stemmed from a strong emphasis on the application of such technologies by national governments, which have in turn resulted in a sharp decline in prices of scanning devices and associated components, in the process providing further impetus to investment in the sector.

Security of data and assets has been a key concern for enterprises, banks, government organizations, telecommunications, hospitals, as well as individuals. Keys, identity badges, and numeric keypads were previously being used to prevent unauthorised access. Technological advancements resulted in the introduction of two-factor authentication, wherein individuals could gain access to secure premises after being authenticated using two different components, such as hardware devices and numeric codes. However, hackers also could easily gain access to hardware devices and obtain numeric codes.

In 1999, biometrics was introduced to identify individual traits based on behavioural and physiological characteristics of individuals that could not be replicated easily. It includes voice recognition, palm geometry recognition, DNA identification, gait recognition, fingerprint matching, facial recognition, iris recognition, signature verification, and vein recognition. Also, biometrics are considered to be more reliable compared to physical devices and numeric codes. In addition, biometric traits cannot be lost or forgotten by an individual. Biometrics use verification and identification to authenticate an individual. Verification is a one-on-one process used to match biometric traits of an individual against a particular template. However, identification is a matching process where the biometric traits of an individual are matched against all templates in the database to determine an individual’s identity.

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

⤘ Fingerprint Identification

⤘ DNA Analysis

⤘ Iris Recognition

⤘ Facial Recognition

⤘ Voice Recognition

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Biometrics Spending in Government market for each application, including-

⤘ Hardware in the Government Sector

⤘ Software in the Government Sector

⤘ Integrated Solutions in the Government Sector

⤘ Services in the Government Sector

Biometrics Spending in Government Market: Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

(Mexico, Brazil) Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

(Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain) Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

(Poland, Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

(China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand) Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

