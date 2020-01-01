Cloud Telephony Service Market to Observe Strong Growth to Generate Massive Revenue in Coming Years

Cloud telephony services, is also known as hosted telephony services, which provides data-center-hosted services that are run and accessed over the internet. Cloud telephony is a voice and messaging service that eliminate the need for the conventional business telephone system like PBX (private branch exchange), EPBAX, among others and offers improved scalability to companies as they enable them to add more channels over their existing trunks. These services are accessible via two networks PSTN (Public Switched Telephone Network) and IP (Internet Protocol). All the applications and services of cloud telephony are hosted on servers and can be accessed from the cloud. Increasing the use of cloud-based services than software-based services are fueling the market for cloud telephony services.

Advance Market Analytics released a new market study on Global Cloud Telephony Service Market. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are 8×8, Inc. (United States),AVOXI (United States),BroadSoft (United States),Cisco (United States),DIALPAD (United States),Exotel (India),Go 2 Market (India),Knowlarity (Singapore),Megapath (United States),Microsoft (United States)

Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:



The Global Cloud Telephony Service Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Cloud, Hosted), Application (BFSI, Media and Entertainment, Education, Telecom and IT, Government, Health Care, Retail, Others), Network Type (Public Switched Telephone Networks (PSTNs), Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP)), Enterprise Type (Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises)

Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Customer-Centric Solutions and Services

Increasing Use of Mobile Phones Through VOIP

Cost Effectiveness of Cloud telephony Platform Solutions than software solutions

Market Trends:

Increasing Adoption for SaaS Tool Mostly in IT Industries

Acceptance of BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) in Work Fields

Market Restraints:

Huge Investment Associated With Initial Setup of Cloud Telephony Services

High Risk for Security and Privacy Concerns

Market Challenges:

Issues Related to Technology to Keep Pace With Changing Customer Behaviors

Lack of Required Skill Set Among the Workforce

To comprehend Global Cloud Telephony Service market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Cloud Telephony Service market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Key highlights of the Study:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2018-2024

Detailed information on factors that will accelerate the growth.

Insights on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Uncovering market’s competitive landscape

Comprehensive information about factors that will challenge the growth

