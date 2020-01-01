Facial Motion Capture Software Market size Record Sturdy Growth by 2027

“Facial motion capturing is used for the purpose of describing the method of recording the movement of facial expression and translating that movement onto a digital model. It is mainly used in entertainment, medical and sports applications for the purpose of authentication of robotics and computer vision. In the movie business it talks about to the recordings of actions of the human actor and later on using that particular information to animate the digital character in 2D or 3D computer animation. The growth of facial motion capture software market is highly reliant on the growth of 2D and 3D motion capture market globally.

For the purpose of in depth analysis, the facial motion capture software market has been segmented on the basis of product type, application and geography. Based on the product type, the market has been subdivided mainly into three types they are like electromagnetic, mechanical and optical products. Various types of applications of facial motion capture software include application in ATL & BTL advertising, television and film animation and others. Moreover, this article also provides cross dimensional insights and analysis of all the mentioned segment across the different regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA and Latin America.

Higher frame rates like around 480 frames per second and no marker swapping while capturing the facial motion are acting as the major growth drivers for the facial motion capture software market. Absence of infrared or the visible light shined directly towards the face is also one of the top notch growth drivers driving the facial motion capture software market .Therefore, the continuously growing usage of active LED motion capture system is the key factor anticipated to catalyse the growing demand of different active and passive optical motion capture system during the forecast period. In addition, rapid technological advancement in computing the frame to frame position in the 3D space is also anticipated to increase the demand of facial motion capture software in the upcoming years. Consecutively this is also anticipated to affect the facial motion capture software market in a very positive manner throughout the forecast period.

In spite of many driving factors, the facial motion capture software market is expected to show a fluctuation and shrink in growth rate due to the cost of software, equipment and personnel required; which can truly be prohibitive factor for the small production houses. Requirement of specific hardware and special programme along with the limitation of initial results in capturing limited

volume without any additional data editing are the major restraining factors for the global facial motion capture software market. The growing demand for real time results in different entertainment applications is going to create significant opportunity for motion capture software in coming years. Apart from that the realistic physical interaction and complex movement in secondary motion is also acting as an opportunity factor for the facial motion capture software market in the forecast period from 2018-2025.

By type of products, the optical type held the largest market share because of its capability of conducting correct calibration and better synthesis of coordinates which allows very high accuracy of the collected data. However, the electromagnetic motion capture is projected to achieve steady growth during the forecast period. Accuracy of data collection and no further requirement of calculation is expected to drive this segment.

Geographically, the global facial motion capture software market is mainly driven by North America region. Most of the facial motion capture players have got a very strong presence in this region. Furthermore, the largest entertainment industry Hollywood is also based in North America region. Asia Pacific and Europe followed North America in the facial motion capture software market.

Some of the leading players operating in the facial motion capture software market includes Faceware Technologies (The U.S.), Dimensional Imaging (The U.S.), Vicon (The U.S.) , Adobe Systems (The U.S.), Dynamixyz (France) among others.”

